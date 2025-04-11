JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
March 31, 2025
|
22 016 467
|
31 770 088
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 086 516, taking into account the 1 683 572 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250411508086/en/
JACQUET METALS SA
