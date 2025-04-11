Werbung ausblenden

JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

March 31, 2025

22 016 467

31 770 088

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 086 516, taking into account the 1 683 572 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

