EQS-News: MARLEY SPOON GROUP SE: Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL NOTIFICATION

Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, will release the audited full year 2024 results and the Non-Financial Report 2024 as well as its quarterly results for the period ending 31 December 2024 on Wednesday, 30 April 2025.

Investors are invited to join a conference call on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, at 12:00 pm/noon (CET) hosted by Marley Spoon CEO, Daniel Raab, and CFO, Thorsten Struck, who will provide an update on the Company’s performance.

To pre-register for the call, please follow this link:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/9338faed-b249-497d-8945-2ab9856678d7

About Marley Spoon Group SE

Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal solution company. Our Vision is to “Build a better every day, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, and when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood and bistroMD are our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) services that offer premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.

