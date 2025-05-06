Original-Research: Zalando SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

^ Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 06.05.2025 / 14:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE Company Name: Zalando SE ISIN: DE000ZAL1111 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 06.05.2025 Target price: 46.50 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Q1 performance confirms full-year outlook Zalando delivered strong results in the first quarter of FY 2025: Revenue grew 7.9% yoy to EUR 2.4bn compared with EUR 2.2bn a year earlier, also supported by a strong performance in Zalando Marketing Services. GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) increased 6.5% yoy to EUR 3.5bn. The adjusted EBIT rose by 65% to EUR 46.7m, representing a margin of 1.9% and up 0.7 percentage points, compared with EUR 28.3m a year earlier. Based on the positive development in the first three months, Zalando confirmed its full year guidance for FY 2025: It expects both GMV and revenue to grow between 4% to 9% this year compared with FY 2024 and adjusted EBIT to reach a level between EUR 530m and 590m. The guidance does not account for the effects from the planned acquisition of Hamburg-based ABOUT YOU. We leave our estimates and EUR 46.50 TP unchanged and confirm our BUY recommendation. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32480.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2131234 06.05.2025 CET/CEST °