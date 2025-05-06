Original-Research: Zalando SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE

     Company Name:               Zalando SE
     ISIN:                       DE000ZAL1111

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       06.05.2025
     Target price:               46.50
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Q1 performance confirms full-year outlook

Zalando delivered strong results in the first quarter of FY 2025: Revenue
grew 7.9% yoy to EUR 2.4bn compared with EUR 2.2bn a year earlier, also
supported by a strong performance in Zalando Marketing Services. GMV (Gross
Merchandise Volume) increased 6.5% yoy to EUR 3.5bn. The adjusted EBIT rose
by 65% to EUR 46.7m, representing a margin of 1.9% and up 0.7 percentage
points, compared with EUR 28.3m a year earlier.
Based on the positive development in the first three months, Zalando
confirmed its full year guidance for FY 2025: It expects both GMV and
revenue to grow between 4% to 9% this year compared with FY 2024 and
adjusted EBIT to reach a level between EUR 530m and 590m. The guidance does
not account for the effects from the planned acquisition of Hamburg-based
ABOUT YOU. We leave our estimates and EUR 46.50 TP unchanged and confirm our
BUY recommendation.



