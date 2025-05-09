Original-Research: GFT Technologies (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesch...

Original-Research: GFT Technologies - from Quirin Privatbank
09.05.2025 / 16:23 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT Technologies

     Company Name:               GFT Technologies
     ISIN:                       DE0005800601

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       09.05.2025
     Target price:               38
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

Growth in Americas and insurance

On May 8, 2025, GFT released its Q1 financial results and confirmed its
guidance for 2025. Revenue growth was stable and in line with our
expectation. Growth was driven by strong momentum in the insurance sector
and the Industry & Others segment, as well as solid expansion in Latin and
North America. The integration of Sophos Solutions contributed to inorganic
growth, while new business wins in robotics supported sector
diversification. However, structural challenges in the UK and macroeconomic
weakness in Continental Europe weighed on performance. Adjusted EBIT was
impacted by higher personnel expenses, reduced R&D subsidies, and
transformation costs, but the margin of 6.8% exceeded our estimate. GFT
confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting revenues of EUR 930.0m and adjusted
EBIT of EUR 75.0m, both in line with our expectations. Notably, GFT raised
its EBIT guidance from EUR 68.0m to EUR 75.0m due to a new definition of
adjusted EBIT that now includes capacity adjustments and other extraordinary
items. The investment case remains intact, supported by strong structural
demand for cloud and AI solutions, growing international exposure, and
increasing productivity gains through its AI-centric setup. We raise our
target price to EUR 38.00 (previously EUR 37.50) and confirm our Buy
recommendation.


https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

