Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares from May 5th to May 9th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

57.1385

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

25,000

57.1619

CEUX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

56.2530

TQEX

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

56.3416

AQEU

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/05/2025

FR0014000MR3

50,000

56.5235

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

225,000

56.6306

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512868760/en/

Eurofins

