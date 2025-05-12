Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares from May 5th to May 9th 2025
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
50,000
|
57.1385
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25,000
|
57.1619
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
50,000
|
56.2530
|
TQEX
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
50,000
|
56.3416
|
AQEU
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/05/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
50,000
|
56.5235
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
225,000
|
56.6306
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512868760/en/
Eurofins