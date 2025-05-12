Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 02 May 2025 to 08 May 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3,625
|
17.9582
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,646
|
18.0301
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,371
|
18.0898
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,475
|
18.1643
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,040
|
18.4756
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10,157
|
18.0908
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512045519/en/
Tikehau Capital