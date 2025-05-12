Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 02 May 2025 to 08 May 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/05/2025

FR0013230612

3,625

17.9582

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,646

18.0301

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,371

18.0898

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/05/2025

FR0013230612

2,475

18.1643

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/05/2025

FR0013230612

1,040

18.4756

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10,157

18.0908

 

 

Tikehau Capital

