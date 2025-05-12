Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 02 May 2025 to 08 May 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/05/2025 FR0013230612 3,625 17.9582 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,646 18.0301 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,371 18.0898 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/05/2025 FR0013230612 2,475 18.1643 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/05/2025 FR0013230612 1,040 18.4756 XPAR TOTAL 10,157 18.0908

