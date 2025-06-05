Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire · Uhr

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing
date

Total number of
shares forming the
share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 May 31, 2025

740,652,608

Total number of theoretical voting rights: 740,652,608

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 730,304,023

*

 

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

 

 

 

(1)

 

Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of May 31, 2025, i.e. 10,348,585 shares).

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605489676/en/

Veolia Environnement

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement ADR

onvista Premium-Artikel

Trading-Impuls
L’Oréal kauft zu: Hier liegen die nächsten Kursziele der Aktieheute, 15:45 Uhr · onvista
L’Oréal kauft zu: Hier liegen die nächsten Kursziele der Aktie
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Amazon - neues Trade-Setupheute, 11:50 Uhr · onvista
Amazon - neues Trade-Setup
Einspruch gegen Steuerbescheid
So holst du dir Geld vom Fiskus zurückgestern, 15:00 Uhr · onvista-Partners
So holst du dir Geld vom Fiskus zurück
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel