Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 20 June 2025 to 26 June 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,468

18.7816

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,425

18.6030

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,894

18.6609

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,472

18.6472

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/06/2025

FR0013230612

2,666

18.9233

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8,925

18.7476

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250627055096/en/

Tikehau Capital

