Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 20 June 2025 to 26 June 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,468 18.7816 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,425 18.6030 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,894 18.6609 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,472 18.6472 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/06/2025 FR0013230612 2,666 18.9233 XPAR TOTAL 8,925 18.7476

