Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 20 June 2025 to 26 June 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
20/06/2025
FR0013230612
1,468
18.7816
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
23/06/2025
FR0013230612
1,425
18.6030
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
24/06/2025
FR0013230612
1,894
18.6609
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
25/06/2025
FR0013230612
1,472
18.6472
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
26/06/2025
FR0013230612
2,666
18.9233
XPAR
TOTAL
8,925
18.7476
Tikehau Capital