Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for FORSEE POWER

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:

- 441,827 shares
- ¬ 34,885.97

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,054
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,066
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,032,148 shares for ¬ 713,548.77
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 892,442 shares for ¬ 653,394.72

------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account:

- 302,121 shares
- ¬ 94,063.67

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 637
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 506
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 458,879 shares for ¬ 313,954.43
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 363,068 shares for ¬ 268,003.25

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- ¬ 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side

 

Number of

executions

Number of

shares

Traded volume

in EUR

 

Number of

executions

Number of

shares

Traded volume

in EUR
Total

1,054

1,032,148

713,548.77

1,066

892,442

653,394.72
01/02/2025

1

805

322.00

6

5,343

2,297.49
01/03/2025

5

7,195

3,021.90

1

307

135.08
01/06/2025

13

21,189

8,899.38

10

9,693

4,264.92
01/07/2025

-

-

-

11

12,000

5,160.00
01/08/2025

9

6,831

2,732.40

-

-

-
01/09/2025

2

2,000

780.00

3

4,000

1,640.00
01/10/2025

1

902

369.82

9

7,505

3,227.15
01/13/2025

-

-

-

10

2,495

1,122.75
01/14/2025

3

4,000

1,800.00

4

4,386

1,973.70
01/15/2025

5

4,000

1,800.00

8

4,319

1,986.74
01/16/2025

7

8,000

4,000.00

30

33,680

17,850.40
01/17/2025

4

4,000

2,440.00

50

37,999

23,939.37
01/20/2025

21

22,431

14,131.53

50

22,153

14,842.51
01/21/2025

28

41,569

24,941.40

5

1,881

1,241.46
01/22/2025

9

6,000

3,480.00

20

18,000

10,980.00
01/23/2025

2

2,000

1,320.00

56

53,965

36,156.55
01/24/2025

4

6,000

4,320.00

19

15,807

12,171.39
01/27/2025

14

15,921

11,144.70

16

12,000

8,760.00
01/28/2025

12

6,413

4,617.36

2

3,188

2,327.24
01/29/2025

-

-

-

10

4,677

3,460.98
01/30/2025

3

3,138

2,290.74

5

5,000

3,750.00
01/31/2025

2

4,000

2,960.00

9

4,155

3,116.25
02/03/2025

4

4,000

3,240.00

25

27,289

22,376.98
02/04/2025

18

22,002

17,601.60

24

17,802

14,597.64
02/05/2025

3

3,998

3,358.32

15

12,319

10,471.15
02/06/2025

5

2,993

2,753.56

21

21,158

19,676.94
02/07/2025

-

-

-

10

11,999

12,238.98
02/10/2025

-

-

-

13

12,000

13,680.00
02/11/2025

41

30,186

34,412.04

14

19,070

22,311.90
02/12/2025

30

29,814

30,112.14

33

20,000

21,000.00
02/13/2025

5

4,000

4,120.00

12

10,930

11,476.50
02/14/2025

14

10,001

10,501.05

5

4,280

4,536.80
02/17/2025

8

7,999

8,078.99

5

666

705.96
02/18/2025

32

24,000

22,560.00

3

2,991

2,871.36
02/19/2025

1

2,000

1,800.00

-

-

-
02/20/2025

9

4,500

4,275.00

18

22,009

21,568.82
02/21/2025

12

14,000

13,720.00

8

5,334

5,547.36
02/24/2025

9

6,000

5,700.00

8

2,471

2,347.45
02/25/2025

15

11,734

10,677.94

1

1,087

1,000.04
02/26/2025

19

13,766

11,701.10

9

6,000

5,220.00
02/27/2025

-

-

-

13

7,000

6,160.00
02/28/2025

8

6,000

5,220.00

1

101

89.89
03/03/2025

9

8,433

7,168.05

15

6,001

5,160.86
03/04/2025

17

19,567

15,849.27

4

2,000

1,680.00
03/05/2025

-

-

-

24

17,898

15,750.24
03/06/2025

2

1,671

1,470.48

7

4,000

3,640.00
03/07/2025

1

299

266.11

3

6,000

5,460.00
03/10/2025

12

7,701

6,930.90

8

6,676

6,208.68
03/11/2025

14

7,747

6,739.89

-

-

-
03/12/2025

13

6,253

5,440.11

16

7,041

6,125.67
03/13/2025

9

12,013

10,211.05

12

13,330

11,463.80
03/14/2025

14

8,987

7,549.08

20

3,412

2,866.08
03/17/2025

4

4,000

3,280.00

2

2,000

1,660.00
03/18/2025

13

6,172

5,061.04

-

-

-
03/19/2025

4

1,828

1,480.68

-

-

-
03/20/2025

6

4,291

3,475.71

11

13,760

11,558.40
03/21/2025

6

2,899

2,493.14

12

9,861

8,677.68
03/24/2025

12

7,161

6,659.73

21

16,853

15,841.82
03/25/2025

17

15,000

14,250.00

16

12,310

11,940.70
03/26/2025

10

9,845

9,057.40

5

2,001

1,920.96
03/27/2025

7

8,000

7,360.00

13

12,001

11,160.93
03/28/2025

4

4,000

3,720.00

2

3,025

2,843.50
03/31/2025

13

10,000

9,200.00

12

6,973

6,694.08
04/01/2025

14

16,101

13,846.86

-

-

-
04/02/2025

16

8,542

7,089.86

2

4,000

3,400.00
04/03/2025

11

10,000

8,000.00

-

-

-
04/04/2025

27

27,949

20,123.28

-

-

-
04/07/2025

20

16,000

10,560.00

16

22,211

16,880.36
04/08/2025

7

8,000

5,840.00

6

8,179

6,297.83
04/09/2025

10

10,000

7,500.00

1

316

243.32
04/10/2025

8

16,000

11,680.00

14

12,000

9,720.00
04/11/2025

19

18,000

12,600.00

-

-

-
04/14/2025

11

6,000

4,020.00

-

-

-
04/15/2025

23

4,000

2,640.00

2

2,000

1,340.00
04/16/2025

8

6,285

4,085.25

4

2,000

1,300.00
04/17/2025

9

9,715

6,023.30

4

4,001

2,560.64
04/22/2025

12

6,000

3,720.00

2

4,000

2,560.00
04/23/2025

-

-

-

11

11,089

7,207.85
04/24/2025

6

4,000

2,680.00

3

2,000

1,360.00
04/25/2025

3

4,000

2,680.00

2

2,000

1,340.00
04/28/2025

7

12,000

7,680.00

5

4,000

2,640.00
04/29/2025

3

2,000

1,300.00

6

6,000

3,960.00
04/30/2025

3

1,153

784.04

12

11,205

7,731.45
05/02/2025

2

2,000

1,400.00

3

2,000

1,420.00
05/05/2025

-

-

-

15

5,838

4,261.74
05/06/2025

16

20,000

13,800.00

14

11,627

8,487.71
05/07/2025

3

4,000

2,760.00

1

2,000

1,380.00
05/08/2025

-

-

-

11

10,000

7,200.00
05/09/2025

3

4,000

2,920.00

2

3,736

2,764.64
05/12/2025

2

2,000

1,440.00

5

4,000

2,960.00
05/13/2025

2

2,759

2,014.07

1

151

111.74
05/14/2025

6

8,000

5,760.00

4

2,000

1,460.00
05/15/2025

8

6,000

4,260.00

4

2,000

1,440.00
05/16/2025

31

48,000

28,800.00

9

10,001

6,300.63
05/19/2025

15

24,000

12,480.00

2

2,000

1,100.00
05/20/2025

9

6,000

2,940.00

1

2,000

1,000.00
05/21/2025

11

8,000

3,920.00

3

4,000

2,040.00
05/22/2025

7

4,001

1,960.49

2

4,000

2,000.00
05/23/2025

7

7,250

3,552.50

8

10,000

5,100.00
05/26/2025

7

8,000

4,080.00

8

7,642

3,973.84
05/27/2025

2

2,000

1,000.00

3

2,201

1,100.50
05/28/2025

6

10,000

4,900.00

-

-

-
05/29/2025

3

2,000

980.00

2

2,000

980.00
05/30/2025

2

2,000

980.00

2

4,000

2,000.00
06/02/2025

4

4,000

1,960.00

1

2,000

1,000.00
06/03/2025

23

36,000

15,840.00

3

4,576

2,196.48
06/04/2025

13

15,416

6,474.72

20

16,000

7,040.00
06/05/2025

7

12,000

5,040.00

1

573

240.66
06/06/2025

26

31,405

11,933.90

18

22,000

8,800.00
06/09/2025

-

-

-

3

3,796

1,518.40
06/10/2025

-

-

-

3

4,000

1,640.00
06/11/2025

4

4,000

1,600.00

-

-

-
06/12/2025

7

10,000

4,000.00

12

12,000

4,920.00
06/13/2025

5

6,000

2,460.00

2

2,085

875.70
06/16/2025

4

4,000

1,600.00

-

-

-
06/17/2025

2

2,000

800.00

-

-

-
06/18/2025

8

8,000

3,120.00

1

125

51.25
06/19/2025

-

-

-

4

3,001

1,200.40
06/20/2025

6

6,000

2,340.00

4

2,075

809.25
06/23/2025

2

4,000

1,560.00

-

-

-
06/24/2025

4

5,721

2,173.98

2

2,000

780.00
06/25/2025

2

2,000

760.00

1

1

0.38
06/26/2025

6

8,595

3,180.15

-

-

-
06/27/2025

1

2

0.76

13

16,000

6,240.00
06/30/2025

6

8,000

3,040.00

13

3,812

1,524.80

FORSEE POWER

Public limited company with a capital of ¬ 5 321 000.30
Registered office: 1 Boulevard Hippolyte Marques - 94200 Ivry-Sur-Seine
494 605 488 R.C.S. on the Créteil Trade and Companies Register

FORSEE POWER

