TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at June 30, 2025
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
June 30, 2025
|
2,281,206,254
|
2,281,206,254
|
2,203,252,281
|
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
|
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 77,953,973 treasury shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250704861784/en/
TotalEnergies SE
