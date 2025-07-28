Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

28.07.2025 / 15:49 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT Technologies
SE

     Company Name:               GFT Technologies SE
     ISIN:                       DE0005800601

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       28.07.2025
     Target price:               32
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

Mixed picture but mid-term targets remain intact

On July 23, GFT Technologies released its preliminary H1 2025 results and
lowered its guidance for 2025. Revenue growth was weak (+2.8% yoy) and 2.0%
below our expectation. The increase was mainly driven by organic growth
(+6.0% yoy) and supported by strong demand in the Americas and APAC,
particularly in Brazil, USA, Canada and Colombia, as well as by solid
performance in the Insurance sector (+20.0% yoy) and Industry & Others
(+11.0% yoy). Additional drivers included the expansion of the GenAI product
Wynxx and the recent acquisition of Megawork. However, adverse currency
effects (-4.0%), weak performance in Europe (-6.0% yoy) and especially the
UK (-19.0% yoy), and a slight decline in the Banking sector (-2.0% yoy)
weighed on revenues. The EBT margin declined from 7.0% to 4.3%, below our
estimate of 5.4%. The margin decrease was mainly driven by FX headwinds, the
absence of last year's one-off gain, and restructuring measures in the UK
and at GFT Software Solutions. The company lowered its revenue guidance to
EUR 885m (previously: EUR 930m), 4.8% below our estimate, and now expects an
adjusted EBIT of EUR 65m and EBT of EUR 45m, implying an EBT margin of 5.1%
versus our estimate of 6.5%. The downgrade reflects FX headwinds and
restructuring measures, while growth should be supported by AI initiatives,
the Megawork acquisition and expansion in high-value services. We view the
reaffirmed 2029 targets as supportive for the long-term investment case
despite near-term challenges. We decrease our target price to EUR 32
(previously EUR 38) and confirm our Buy recommendation.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=fad61e5ef53c20522eda2ad2ce19f58e
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

