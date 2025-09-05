Original-Research: Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Netfonds AG - from NuWays AG 05.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Netfonds AG Company Name: Netfonds AG ISIN: DE000A1MME74 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 05.09.2025 Target price: EUR 74.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Softer Q2 figures, but on track to reach the guidance Last week, Netfonds reported mixed Q2 figures with softer than expected top- and bottom line. Positively, OPEX remained rather stable yoy. In detail: Gross sales came in at EUR 57.8m (2% yoy), below our estimate of EUR 64.2m, despite a very positive AUA development reaching EUR 30bn end of July (vs EUR 28.3bn in FY24), driven by further inflows and solid market performance. The topline decline can partially be explained by delayed revenue recognition in Q2 that should be visible in higher Q3 sales. Positively, material expenses should have declined in absolute numbers and remained stable relatively to sales at 81.5% (vs 81.4% in Q1´25) resulting in net sales of EUR 10.7m (-2% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 11.9m). EBITDA stood at EUR 2.0m (-3% yoy), below our estimate of EUR 2.7m, and Q1 figures of EUR 2.8m, mainly driven by the softer topline development. That said, personnel expenses should have remained rather stable at EUR 6.0m (eNuW, 2% yoy) and other OPEX should have even declined to EUR 2.7m (eNuW, -10% yoy,

-16% qoq vs eNuW old: EUR 3.2m). EBT should have come in at EUR 0.9m (vs EUR 1.4m

in Q2´24 vs eNuW: EUR 1.6m) with D&A that should have remained stable (eNuW: EUR 1.2m) and a financial result that was burdened by the interest payment for the bond (eNuW: EUR -0.2m). In a nutshell, Q2 was not as strong as anticipated, but nothing to be worried about. Especially the ongoing strong AuA development serves as an indicator for future topline growth that should already start to materialize in Q3 . Knowing that the more profitable AuM´s are growing more dynamically, EBITDA margins should expand further. Hence, we still see the company well on track to reach its FY25 guidance. As the anticipated growth should be strongly supported by Netfonds proprietary 360° finfire platform, Netfonds should additionally enjoy the typical scale effects of a growing platform business. Moreover, finfire is seen to fuel the consolidation of the insurance broker market that is, in contrary to the investment adviser market, still highly fragmented. Prospectively, we not only see growth in this segment stemming from direct customer wins and acquisitions, but also from cooperation with large insurance portfolio holders that could potentially use a whitelable version of the platform. Despite the fact that the last growth layer is rather speculative, we nevertheless continue to consider finfire to remain the Groups key mid- to long-term growth and scalability driver. For FY25 we now expect EUR 268m gross sales, EUR 53.8m net sales and an EBITDA

of EUR 12.6m, which is in line with the guidance of EUR 260-270m gross sales, EUR

of EUR 12.6m, which is in line with the guidance of EUR 260-270m gross sales, EUR 52.5-54m net sales and an EBITDA of EUR 12-13.5m. Both, guidance and our estimates can be considered as conservative and with room for an update until eoy. BUY with a reduced PT of EUR 74.00 (old: EUR 78.00), based on DCF.