Original-Research: INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB (von Montega AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB - from Montega AG 12.09.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Montega AG to INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB Company Name: INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB ISIN: SE0016075063 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 12.09.2025 Target price: SEK 300.00 Target price on sight of: 12 Months Last rating change: - Analyst: Tim Kruse, CFA; Ingo Schmidt, CIIA Market reaction to article in 'Dagens Industri' excessive Yesterday, shares of Intellego Technologies AB fell by as much as 30% intraday after Dagens industri published an article highlighting the departure of two employees. While personnel changes can have both pros and cons, we do not see how this development justifies such a sharp market reaction. We therefore view the pullback as a buying opportunity. The article focused on two executives who left the company in August: Mike Reeves, Director of Business Development - North America, and Daro CEO Mervyn Douglas. It also noted that 88% of Q2 sales came from North America, compared regional revenue shifts to prior periods, discussed employee allocation between Intellego and the Daro Group, and mentioned that the sellers of the Daro Group still hold 7.1% of Intellego shares. While factually correct, we believe the article's implications are overstated. Personnel changes are a normal part of a growing company, and we believe Intellego's success in North America is more fundamentally tied to its strong product offering than to individual employees. Although we would admit that North America's contribution in Q2 was unusually high, Intellego has historically seen large geographic fluctuations. The company has explained that reported regional splits have limited informational value, as orders from customers such as Likang or Henkel may be booked in different regions depending on order specifics. Consequently, we would welcome more meaningful reporting in the future, for example a breakdown by region attributable to the ultimate client or by product category. Regarding Daro, Intellego has confirmed that an experienced UV water treatment expert will continue to lead the business. [Chart] Conclusion: We believe the market overreacted to non-material news. The sharp decline likely reflects a mix of Intellego's strong recent share price performance and the heightened visibility of articles by a journalist who has frequently covered the company. We reiterate our Buy recommendation with an unchanged target price of SEK 300. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=df08068bba58a9c3983fa967076ac024