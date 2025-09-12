Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB (von Montega AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB - from Montega AG

12.09.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Montega AG to INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB

     Company Name:                INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB
     ISIN:                        SE0016075063

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        12.09.2025
     Target price:                SEK 300.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 Months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Tim Kruse, CFA; Ingo Schmidt, CIIA

Market reaction to article in 'Dagens Industri' excessive

Yesterday, shares of Intellego Technologies AB fell by as much as 30%
intraday after Dagens industri published an article highlighting the
departure of two employees. While personnel changes can have both pros and
cons, we do not see how this development justifies such a sharp market
reaction. We therefore view the pullback as a buying opportunity.

The article focused on two executives who left the company in August: Mike
Reeves, Director of Business Development - North America, and Daro CEO
Mervyn Douglas. It also noted that 88% of Q2 sales came from North America,
compared regional revenue shifts to prior periods, discussed employee
allocation between Intellego and the Daro Group, and mentioned that the
sellers of the Daro Group still hold 7.1% of Intellego shares.

While factually correct, we believe the article's implications are
overstated. Personnel changes are a normal part of a growing company, and we
believe Intellego's success in North America is more fundamentally tied to
its strong product offering than to individual employees. Although we would
admit that North America's contribution in Q2 was unusually high, Intellego
has historically seen large geographic fluctuations. The company has
explained that reported regional splits have limited informational value, as
orders from customers such as Likang or Henkel may be booked in different
regions depending on order specifics. Consequently, we would welcome more
meaningful reporting in the future, for example a breakdown by region
attributable to the ultimate client or by product category. Regarding Daro,
Intellego has confirmed that an experienced UV water treatment expert will
continue to lead the business.

[Chart]

Conclusion: We believe the market overreacted to non-material news. The
sharp decline likely reflects a mix of Intellego's strong recent share price
performance and the heightened visibility of articles by a journalist who
has frequently covered the company. We reiterate our Buy recommendation with
an unchanged target price of SEK 300.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

