Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 19 December 2025 to 24 December 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/12/2025 FR0013230612 808 15.6727 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/12/2025 FR0013230612 1 520 15.7009 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/12/2025 FR0013230612 870 15.6977 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/12/2025 FR0013230612 1 197 15.8280 XPAR TOTAL 4 395 15.7297

