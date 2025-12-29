Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 19 December 2025 to 24 December 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/12/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
808
|
15.6727
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/12/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 520
|
15.7009
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/12/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
870
|
15.6977
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/12/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 197
|
15.8280
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
4 395
|
15.7297
|
Tikehau Capital