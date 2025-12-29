W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 19 December 2025 to 24 December 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/12/2025

FR0013230612

808

15.6727

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/12/2025

FR0013230612

1 520

15.7009

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/12/2025

FR0013230612

870

15.6977

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/12/2025

FR0013230612

1 197

15.8280

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

4 395

15.7297

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251229636156/en/

Tikehau Capital

