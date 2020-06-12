DGAP-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an (deutsch)

SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

12 June 2020 SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an

SIG Combibloc PurchaseCo S.à r.l. (die "Emittentin"), eine Tochtergesellschaft von SIG, hat die Preisfestsetzung für EUR 450 Millionen Senior Unsecured Notes mit Fälligkeit 2023 zu einem Coupon von 1,875% pro Jahr und EUR 550 Millionen Senior Unsecured Notes mit Fälligkeit 2025 zu einem Coupon von 2,125% pro Jahr (zusammen die "Notes") abgeschlossen. Bestimmte Tochtergesellschaften von SIG, darunter die Emittentin, haben auch neue, an Nachhaltigkeitsziele gebundene Kreditfazilitäten (bestehend aus einer befristeten Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 550 Millionen und einer revolvierenden Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 300 Millionen) zum Preis von Euribor+100 Basispunkte abgeschlossen, die im März 2020 bei verschiedenen Geschäfts- und Investmentbanken vorplatziert wurden. Der Nettoerlös aus den Notes und den Fazilitäten wird zur vollständigen Refinanzierung der bestehenden befristeten Kreditfazilitäten A und B in Höhe von EUR 1'250 Millionen bzw. EUR 350 Millionen sowie der revolvierenden Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 300 Millionen verwendet. Das Angebot und die Emission der Anleihen wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 18. Juni 2020 abgeschlossen sein.

SIG hat ein Unternehmens- und Anleihe-Rating von BBB- von S&P und Ba2 von Moody's. Sie hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 18,8 (geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis.

Samuel Sigrist, CFO von SIG, sagte zur Refinanzierung: «Wir sind sehr zufrieden mit der Resonanz des Marktes auf unsere erste Anleihenemission seit unserem Börsengang im Jahr 2018. Die Emission ermöglicht uns, von einer vollständig unbesicherten Kapitalstruktur zu profitieren und gleichzeitig das Fälligkeitsprofil unserer Schulden zu verlängern. Die attraktive Preisgestaltung zeigt, dass die Anleger unser robustes Geschäftsmodell, unsere bewährte Wachstumsstrategie und unser führendes Nachhaltigkeitsprofil anerkennen. Die Kreditfazilitäten, die Teil dieser Refinanzierung sind, sind an unsere ehrgeizigen Nachhaltigkeitsziele gebunden, darunter eine kontinuierliche Reduktion der Treibhausgasemissionen und eine weitere Erhöhung unserer Punktzahl von EcoVadis, wo wir bereits ein Platin-Rating haben.»

Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.500 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 60 Ländern einzugehen. 2019 produzierte SIG 38 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,8 Milliarden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

The Notes are to be sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.

Within the United Kingdom, this release is for distribution only to and directed only at persons who (a) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Financial Promotion Order"), (b) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (c) are outside the United Kingdom, or (d) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the investment may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The investment is not being offered to the public in the United Kingdom. This release is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. The investment or investment activity to which this release relates is only available to, and will only be engaged in with, relevant persons and any person who receive this release who is not a relevant person should not rely or act upon it.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA or the United Kingdom.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Code of Obligations in its version as it was effective immediately prior to the entering into force of the Swiss Financial Services Act, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in articles 27 et seqq. of the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation AG or of any other stock exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland nor is it a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this announcement may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of the Issuer should be based exclusively on the offering circular published by the Issuer for such purpose.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of SIG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. SIG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

