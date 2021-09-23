OTS: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel

Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel Gütersloh (ots) - Die hierin enthaltenen Informationen sind nicht zur Veröffentlichung oder Verbreitung in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Australien, Kanada, Japan oder anderen Ländern, in denen die Veröffentlichung unzulässig wäre, bestimmt.

- Großes Interesse der Investoren - Preis von 33 Euro je Aktie - Platzierungsvolumen von 0,8 Mrd. Euro inkl. Mehrzuteilungsoption - Bertelsmann bleibt strategischer Aktionär von Majorel

Das globale Customer-Experience-Unternehmen Majorel bringt im Zuge einer Privatplatzierung an der Euronext Amsterdam 23 Millionen existierende Aktien in den Handel, darin enthalten sind 3 Millionen Aktien aus der Mehrzuteilungsoption. Der Preis liegt bei 33 Euro pro Aktie. Majorel ist ein Venture von Bertelsmann und der Saham Group.

Thomas Rabe, Vorstandsvorsitzender von Bertelsmann, sagte: "Ich freue mich über die erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel. Das große Interesse der Investoren und die anfängliche Bewertung des Unternehmens mit 3,3 Mrd. Euro sind Belege für die überzeugende Wachstumsstory von Majorel unter der Führung von Thomas Mackenbrock."

Bertelsmann wird nach der Platzierung 38,1 Prozent der Aktien von Majorel halten (39,6 Prozent ohne Mehrzuteilungsoption) und damit neben der Saham Group wichtiger strategischer Aktionär bleiben. Das Unternehmen wird weiterhin bei Bertelsmann konsolidiert. Durch die Privatplatzierung fließen Bertelsmann inkl. der Mehrzuteilungsoption Mittel in Höhe von 380 Mio. Euro zu.

Anfang September hatte Majorel seine Absicht bekanntgegeben, sich durch eine Privatplatzierung für den Kapitalmarkt zu öffnen. Majorel ist in 31 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten aktiv und beschäftigt mehr als 63.000 Mitarbeitende. Majorel erbringt Dienstleistungen für weltweit mehr als 400 Kunden, darunter mehrere globale Tech-Unternehmen.

Über Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann ist ein Medien-, Dienstleistungs- und Bildungsunternehmen, das in rund 50 Ländern der Welt aktiv ist. Zum Konzernverbund gehören die Fernsehgruppe RTL Group, die Buchverlagsgruppe Penguin Random House, der Zeitschriftenverlag Gruner + Jahr, das Musikunternehmen BMG, der Dienstleister Arvato, die Bertelsmann Printing Group, die Bertelsmann Education Group sowie das internationale Fondsnetzwerk Bertelsmann Investments. Mit rund 130.000 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern erzielte das Unternehmen im Geschäftsjahr 2020 einen Umsatz von 17,3 Mrd. Euro. Bertelsmann steht für Kreativität und Unternehmertum. Diese Kombination ermöglicht erstklassige Medienangebote und innovative Servicelösungen, die Kunden in aller Welt begeistern. Bertelsmann verfolgt das Ziel der Klimaneutralität bis 2030. Im Jahr 2021 begeht Bertelsmann den 100. Geburtstag seines Nachkriegsgründers und langjährigen Vorstandsvorsitzenden Reinhard Mohn.

Über Majorel

Majorel konzipiert und realisiert maßgeschneiderte CX-Lösungen der neuen Generation für viele der weltweit angesehensten Digital Native Vertical Brands. Eine globale Präsenz, die von Ost nach West 31 Länder auf fünf Kontinenten, mehr als 63.000 Mitarbeitende und 60 Sprachen umfasst, sichern Majorel eine kulturelle Vielfalt, wie sie für flexible Lösungen und wahre CX-Exzellenz unerlässlich ist. Das Unternehmen verfügt über ein tiefgehendes Fachwissen im Bereich der technologiegestützten Front-to-Back-Office-Kundendienste. Darüber hinaus bietet Majorel Digital Consumer Engagement, CX-Consulting und eine Reihe eigener innovativer Digitallösungen für verschiedene Branchen an. Majorel zählt sich zu den weltweit führenden Unternehmen in den Bereichen Content Services sowie Trust & Safety und erachtet seine Kultur des Unternehmertums als Schlüssel zum Erfolg.

DISCLAIMER (English original Version)

These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. No public offer will be made. An investment decision regarding securities of Majorel should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus which will be published promptly upon approval by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and will be available free of charge on the website of Majorel.

In member states of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, any offering mentioned in this publication will only be addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in the case of the United Kingdom, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by Majorel that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither Majorel nor BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, J.P. Morgan AG, BofA Securities Europe SA, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and UBS AG, London Branch (together, the "Underwriters") nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

This announcement also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures are presented because Majorel believes that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which it operates as a means of evaluating Majorel's operating performance and financing structure. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles.

The Underwriters are acting exclusively for Majorel and the selling shareholders and no-one else in connection with the planned Private Placement. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the planned Private Placement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Majorel and the selling shareholders for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the planned Private Placement, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may take up a portion of the shares offered in the Private Placement as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such shares and other securities of Majorel or related investments in connection with the planned Private Placement or otherwise. In addition, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares of Majorel. The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions, other than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether any information has been omitted from the release) or any other information relating to Majorel, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES REFERRED TO IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT EXCEPT ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS.

