LATECOERE: Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article

Business Wire · Uhr

 L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Regulatory News:

LATECOERE (Paris:LAT):

DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

April 30, 2022

535,650,357

Number of theoretical voting rights * : 598,804,265
Number of exercisable voting rights** : 598,673,200

* Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005849/en/

LATECOERE

