Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Veolia Environnement

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information
closing date

Total number of

shares forming
the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

April 30, 2022

699,725,266

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 739,022,650

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 726,551,511

*

 

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1)

 

Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of April 30, 2022 (39,297,384 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of April 30, 2022 (12,471,139 shares).

(2)

 

Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of April 30, 2022).

Veolia Environnement
Siège social/head office : 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
Adresse postale/Correspondence address : 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France
tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45
www.veolia.com

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of ¬3,502,858,580
403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005475/en/

Veolia Environnement

