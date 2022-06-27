IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium und Transamine wollen bei der Lithiumversorgung zusammenarbeiten

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium und Transamine wollen bei der Lithiumversorgung zusammenarbeiten

Vancouver, BC, 27. Juni 2022 - Das deutsch-kanadische Unternehmen Rock Tech Lithium (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech") hat mit dem Schweizer Rohstoffhandels-unternehmen Transamine SA ("Transamine") eine unverbindliche Absichtserklärung (Term Sheet) unterzeichnet. Diese sieht eine Kooperation und Zusammenarbeit zwischen den Parteien bei der Beschaffung und Lieferung von Lithiumspodumenkonzentrat für die von Rock Tech geplanten europäischen Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter vor.

Charts zu den Werten im Artikel ROCK TECH LITHIUM

Gemäß der Absichtserklärung haben sich Rock Tech und Transamine darauf geeinigt, konkrete Verhandlungen über ein potenzielles Joint Venture aufzunehmen, um gemeinsam eine integrierte Lieferkette für Spodumenkonzentrat zu entwickeln, um die Lieferung von Lithiumprodukten an die europäische Elektrofahrzeug-Industrie voranzubringen. Die Laufzeit der Absichtserklärung ist zunächst bis zum 31. August 2022 befristet, kann aber im gegenseitigen Einvernehmen der Parteien verlängert werden.

Dazu sagt Markus Brügmann, CEO von Rock Tech Lithium: Die Sicherung der Lieferkette für Lithiumhydroxid für Batterien ist von entscheidender Bedeutung, da in den kommenden Jahren ein starker Anstieg der Elektrofahrzeuge in Europa erwartet wird. Mit seinem fundierten Know-how ist Transamine ein idealer Partner für Rock Tech bei der Beschaffung des für unsere Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter benötigten Rohstoffs. In Zeiten von gestörten Lieferketten würde eine Partnerschaft mit Transamine außerdem dazu beitragen, eine widerstandsfähige Versorgung unseres Betriebs zu sichern.

Jean-Pierre Adamian von Transamine kommentiert dies wie folgt: "Seit rund 70 Jahren ist Transamine weltweit im Handel mit Nichteisenerzen und -konzentraten tätig. Das Spodumen, das für die von Rock Tech geplanten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter benötigt wird, passt perfekt in unsere bestehenden Handelsaktivitäten. Auch im Hinblick auf eine Industrie mit niedrigem Kohlenstoff-Fußabdruck freuen wir uns , Gespräche über die Gründung eines Joint Ventures mit dem ersten europäischen Betreiber von Konvertern aufnehmen zu können, der auch recyceltes Lithiumsulfat aus dem Batterierecycling (Hydromet-Recycling der schwarzen Masse) als Ersatz für einen Teil der primären Spodumen-Ressourcen verwenden will. Denn Ziel ist es auch, bis 2030 etwa die Hälfte des benötigten Rohstoffs aus dem Recycling zu gewinnen."

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/66419/RockTech_270622_DEPRcom.001.jpeg

ÜBER TRANSAMINE

Trading SA Transamine wurde 1953 gegründet und ist ein unabhängiges, in Privatbesitz befindliches Rohstoffhandelsunternehmen, das auf nicht-eisenhaltige Rohstoffe spezialisiert ist. Transamine hat seinen Stammsitz in Genf, Schweiz, und verfügt über Niederlassungen in den wichtigsten Märkten, darunter Australien, Südafrika, Indien, den Vereinigten Staaten und China. Transamine ist ein Full-Service-Unternehmen, das weltweit Rohstoffbeschaffung, Marketing, Finanzierung und Investitionen anbietet und sich auf alle Aspekte der Produktion und des Handels mit Nichteisen-Rohstoffen spezialisiert hat. Transamine hält sich an die höchsten Verhaltensstandards, um grundlegende Prinzipien wie Nachhaltigkeit, Umwelt und soziale Verantwortung zu fördern.

ÜBER ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und KanadatatigesClean-Tech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid madein Germany beliefern wird. Bereits 2024 wird das Unternehmen Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einerProduktionskapazitatvon 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb nehmen. Eine Menge dieausreicht, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

DasClean-Tech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen KreislauffurLithium zu schaffen und so dieRohstoffluckeauf dem Weg zu saubererMobilitatzu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an denBorsenin Toronto und Frankfurt notiert.Gefuhrtwird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, sowie Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, und Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer.

Rock Tech Lithium - The super fuel for the battery age

Weder die TSX Venture Exchange noch ihr Regulierungsdienstleister (gemaß der Definition dieses Begriffs in den Richtlinien der TSX Venture Exchange) ubernehmen die Verantwortung fur die Angemessenheit oder Richtigkeit dieser Mitteilung.

Ansprechpartner*in

André Mandel

E-Mail

amandel@rocktechlithium.com

Werbung

Mobiltelefon

+49 (0) 151 2825 4014

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this new release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: expectations regarding the relationship between, and future actions taken by, Rock Tech and Transamine, including with respect to the cooperation and collaboration between the parties, the occurrence or outcome of negotiations between the parties regarding a potential joint venture or the purposes or benefits thereof; statements regarding Rock Tech's proposed lithium hydroxide converters, including the features and locations thereof; statements regarding Rock Tech's future plans and expectations, including with respect to the Company's feedstock sourcing strategy and the impact of a joint venture with Transamine thereon; anticipated production of lithium hydroxide and related processing methods; statements and expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Such assumptions, estimates and other factors include, among other things: the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products, expected growth, performance and business operations, future commodity prices and exchange rates, prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converters) and on satisfactory terms, the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity and other prices, Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converters, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency, exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66419

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66419&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA77273P2017

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.