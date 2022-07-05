Legrand Press Release - July 5, 2022
On July 4, 2022, Legrand (Paris:LR) received a statement of objections (notification de griefs) from the French Competition Authority1 (Autorité de la concurrence), concerning the derogation mechanism with its distributors on the French market.
Legrand is committed to strictly complying with all applicable legislation and intends to fully exercise its rights in the upcoming proceedings.
Key financial dates:
- 2022 first-half results: July 29, 2022
Quiet period2 starts June 29, 2022
- 2022 nine-month results: November 3, 2022
Quiet period2 starts October 4, 2022
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings, with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet through electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, the Group is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings including products with enhanced value in use (faster-growing segments: datacenters, connected solutions and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of ¬7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indices (ISIN: FR0010307819).
1 For more information, see Legrand press release dated September 11, 2018.
2 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.
