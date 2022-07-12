AppBlogHilfe
Pierre et Vacances: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Uhr

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

Number of actual
voting rights

(exercisable at General
Meetings) (*)

30 June 2022

9 893 463

14 882 805

14 784 538

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

