Pierre et Vacances: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC):

Date Number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights Number of actual

voting rights (exercisable at General

Meetings) (*) 30 June 2022 9 893 463 14 882 805 14 784 538

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

