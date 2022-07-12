Pierre et Vacances: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Business Wire · Uhr
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC):
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Number of theoretical
|
Number of actual
(exercisable at General
|
30 June 2022
|
9 893 463
|
14 882 805
|
14 784 538
(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
Pierre et Vacances