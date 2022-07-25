^

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc. Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: Kaufen seit: 25.07.2022 Kursziel: CAD1,70 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von CAD 1,55 auf CAD 1,70. Zusammenfassung: Almonty gab am 5. Juli bekannt, dass es den vollständig ausgefüllten Antrag auf Inanspruchnahme der ersten USD12,8 Mio. aus der Finanzierungsfazilität für das Sangdong-Wolframprojekt in Höhe von USD75,1 Mio. erhalten hat. Die erste Inanspruchnahme wird Almonty nach Abschluss der Hypothekeneintragung in Südkorea, die wir bis Ende dieses Monats erwarten, überwiesen. Die Bestellungen für große Geräte mit langer Vorlaufzeit, wie z. B. die Mahl- und Flotationsanlagen, wurden bereits im letzten Jahr erteilt, so dass sich der Anstieg der Projektkosten wahrscheinlich auf 5% beschränken wird, was durch die in den Projektkosten enthaltene Rückstellung von 15% aufgefangen wird. Die Fertigstellung und Inbetriebnahme wird nun für das zweite Halbjahr 2023 erwartet. China war im Jahr 2021 für mehr als 80% der weltweiten Primärwolframproduktion verantwortlich, während Russland und Vietnam zusammen weitere 10% ausmachten. Wenn Sangdong ab Mitte dieses Jahrzehnts seine volle Kapazität erreicht, wird es ca. 30% des nicht-chinesischen und 7-10 % des weltweiten Angebots ausmachen. Der Abschluss der Finanzierung des Wolframprojekts wird es Almonty ermöglichen, weitere Möglichkeiten bei Sangdong zu verfolgen. Am 18. Juli veröffentlichte Almonty eine erste JORC-konforme Ressourcenschätzung für die Molybdänlagerstätte bei Sangdong. Diese weist abgeleitete 21,48 Mio. Tonnen mit einem Gehalt von 0,26 % MoS2 auf der Grundlage eines Cutoff-Gehalts von 0,19 % aus. Bei einem aktuellen Molybdänpreis von über 50.000 USD/Tonne beträgt der In-situ-Wert der Ressource über USD1,7 Mrd. Zum Vergleich: Die Wolframressource Sangdong hat einen In-situ-Wert von USD2 Mrd. Die künftigen Molybdän- und Wolframminen werden über eine gemeinsame Infrastruktur verfügen. Im März unterzeichnete die KfW-IPEX-Bank eine Absichtserklärung über die Bereitstellung von weiteren USD50 Mio. für eine Anlage zur Weiterverarbeitung von Nano-Wolframoxid/Wolframoxid in Südkorea. Südkorea ist der größte Pro-Kopf-Verbraucher von Wolfram weltweit. Es verbraucht auch ~40 % des weltweiten Wolframhexafluoridgases, das bei der Herstellung von Halbleitern verwendet wird, deren Rohstoff Nanowolframoxid ist. Allerdings importiert das Land derzeit 95 % seines Wolframoxidbedarfs aus China. Der Rohstoff für die Wolframoxidanlage könnte aus Sangdong, lokalem Schrott und auch aus den Almonty-Minen Panasqueira und Valtreixal in Europa stammen. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel von CAD1,55 auf CAD1,70. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from CAD 1.55 to CAD 1.70. Abstract: Almonty announced on 5 July that it had received the fully executed utilisation request for the first USD12.8m drawdown from the USD75.1m Sangdong tungsten project financing facility. The first drawdown funds will be sent to Almonty following completion of the mortgage registration in South Korea, which we expect by the end of this month. Orders for large, long lead time items such as the milling and flotation equipment were placed last year, and so project cost inflation is likely to be limited to 5%, which will be absorbed by the 15% contingency built into the project costs. Completion and commissioning is now expected during H2 2023. China produced over 80% of global primary tungsten output in 2021 with Russia and Vietnam together accounting for a further 10%. When Sangdong reaches full capacity from the middle of this decade, it will account for ca. 30% of non-Chinese and 7-10% of global supply. The closing of the tungsten project financing will allow Almonty to pursue other opportunities at Sangdong. On 18 July Almonty published a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for the molybdenum deposit at Sangdong. This shows inferred 21.48m tonnes grading 0.26% MoS2 based on a 0.19% cut-off. At the current molybdenum price of over USD50,000/tonne, the in situ value of the resource is over USD1.7bn. This compares with an in situ value of USD2bn for the Sangdong tungsten resource. The future molybdenum and tungsten mines will share common infrastructure. In March KfW-IPEX bank signed a letter of intent to provide a further USD50m for a tungsten oxide/nano tungsten oxide downstream processing plant in South Korea. South Korea is the largest per capita consumer of tungsten worldwide. It also consumes ~40% of global tungsten hexafluoride gas, which is used in the production of semiconductors, the raw material of which is nano tungsten oxide. However, the country currently imports 95% of its tungsten oxide requirement from China. Feedstock for the tungsten oxide plant could come from Sangdong, local scrap and also Almonty's Panasqueira and Valtreixal mines in Europe. We maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target from CAD1.55 to CAD1.70. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. 