Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 08 August to 12 August Friday

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 August to 12 August 2022.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the

transaction

Financial instrument

identifier code

Total daily volume

(number of shares)

Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition

Market identifier

code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

10/08/2022

FR0010313833

449

89.7757

XPAR

 

TOTAL

449

89.7757

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005828/en/

Arkema

Arkema

