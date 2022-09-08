Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in August 2022
Getlink (Paris:GET):
|
|
|
August 22
|
August 21
|
Change
|
Jan-August
|
Jan-August
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
Trucks
|
106,930
|
105,704
|
1%
|
989,475
|
868,632
|
14%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger vehicles*
|
314,378
|
147,296
|
113%
|
1,457,528
|
496,728
|
193%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In August 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 106,930 trucks, an increase of 1% compared to August 2021. Since 1 January, almost 1 million trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
In August 2022, Le Shuttle transported 314,378 passenger vehicles, an increase of 113% compared to August 2021 achieving the best monthly performance since August 2019. Since 1 January, almost 1,460,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.
Traffic figures for the month of September will be published on Tuesday 11 October 2022 before the markets open.
