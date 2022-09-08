AppBlogHilfe
Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in August 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

 

 

August 22

August 21

Change

Jan-August
2022

Jan-August
2021

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

106,930

105,704

1%

989,475

868,632

14%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

314,378

147,296

113%

1,457,528

496,728

193%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In August 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 106,930 trucks, an increase of 1% compared to August 2021. Since 1 January, almost 1 million trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

In August 2022, Le Shuttle transported 314,378 passenger vehicles, an increase of 113% compared to August 2021 achieving the best monthly performance since August 2019. Since 1 January, almost 1,460,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Traffic figures for the month of September will be published on Tuesday 11 October 2022 before the markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005111/en/

Getlink Contacts:
For UK media enquiries contact
John Keefe on + 44 (0) 1303 284491
Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact
Romain Dufour on +33(0)1 4098 0464

For investor enquiries contact:
Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
Email: jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749
Email: Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com

