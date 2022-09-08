Getlink: Shuttle Traffic in August 2022

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

August 22 August 21 Change Jan-August

2022 Jan-August

2021 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 106,930 105,704 1% 989,475 868,632 14% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 314,378 147,296 113% 1,457,528 496,728 193%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In August 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 106,930 trucks, an increase of 1% compared to August 2021. Since 1 January, almost 1 million trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

In August 2022, Le Shuttle transported 314,378 passenger vehicles, an increase of 113% compared to August 2021 achieving the best monthly performance since August 2019. Since 1 January, almost 1,460,000 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Traffic figures for the month of September will be published on Tuesday 11 October 2022 before the markets open.

