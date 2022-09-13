AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 05 September to 09 September 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 September to 09 September 09 2022

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

05/09/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

82,6365

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

06/09/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

82,8596

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

07/09/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

82,4517

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

08/09/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

83,6292

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

09/09/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

85,6158

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35 000

83,4386

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005748/en/

Arkema

