Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 05 September to 09 September 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 September to 09 September 09 2022
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
05/09/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
82,6365
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
06/09/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
82,8596
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
07/09/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
82,4517
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
08/09/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
83,6292
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
09/09/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
85,6158
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
35 000
|
83,4386
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005748/en/
Arkema