Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 05 September to 09 September 2022

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 September to 09 September 09 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/09/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 82,6365 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/09/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 82,8596 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/09/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 82,4517 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/09/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 83,6292 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/09/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 85,6158 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 83,4386

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

