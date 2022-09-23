AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 16 to 22 September 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 to 22 September 2022

           

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer Identity Code
(LEI)

 

Trading Day

 

ISIN

 

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

 

Weighted
average price
per day

 

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

 

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 

16/09/2022

 

FR0013230612

 

5,491

 

25.7850

 

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

 

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 

19/09/2022

 

FR0013230612

 

1,736

 

25.2448

 

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

 

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 

20/09/2022

 

FR0013230612

 

2,754

 

25.2052

 

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

 

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 

21/09/2022

 

FR0013230612

 

3,669

 

25.1653

 

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

 

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 

22/09/2022

 

FR0013230612

 

3,941

 

25.0855

 

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

 

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 

22/09/2022

 

FR0013230612

 

170

 

25.0500

 

CEUX

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

 

17,761

 

25.3520

 

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005465/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Warren Buffett: 3 großartige Aktien, die er zuletzt gekauft hat

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

IPO/ROUNDUP: Zeichnungsfrist für Porsche-Aktien - reges Interesse

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Werbung

BlackRock Marktausblick: Italienisches Déjà-vu

 · Uhr · iShares

Hypoport setzt Jahresziele aus

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

EQS-News: Dritter Exit im Jahr 2022: Mutares unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf der Nordec Group Oyj

 · Uhr · EQS Group
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Heiko Böhmer: Darum haben wir aktuell den Boden an den Börsen noch nicht erreicht

     · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer

  2. Aufruhr am Devisenmarkt! Japan interveniert zum ersten Mal seit 1998 - SNB hebt Leitzins um 0,75 Prozent - Bank of England im Fokus

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. US-Zinsentscheid elektrisiert die Märkte

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung