Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 16 to 22 September 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 to 22 September 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code

(LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/09/2022 FR0013230612 5,491 25.7850 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/09/2022 FR0013230612 1,736 25.2448 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/09/2022 FR0013230612 2,754 25.2052 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/09/2022 FR0013230612 3,669 25.1653 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/09/2022 FR0013230612 3,941 25.0855 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/09/2022 FR0013230612 170 25.0500 CEUX TOTAL 17,761 25.3520

