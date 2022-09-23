Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 16 to 22 September 2022
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 16 to 22 September 2022
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
|
16/09/2022
|
|
FR0013230612
|
|
5,491
|
|
25.7850
|
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
|
19/09/2022
|
|
FR0013230612
|
|
1,736
|
|
25.2448
|
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
|
20/09/2022
|
|
FR0013230612
|
|
2,754
|
|
25.2052
|
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
|
21/09/2022
|
|
FR0013230612
|
|
3,669
|
|
25.1653
|
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
|
22/09/2022
|
|
FR0013230612
|
|
3,941
|
|
25.0855
|
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
|
22/09/2022
|
|
FR0013230612
|
|
170
|
|
25.0500
|
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17,761
|
25.3520
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005465/en/
Tikehau Capital