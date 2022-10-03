AppBlogHilfe
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

September 2022

 

76,572,850

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,572,850

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,730,956

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

August 2022

76,572,850

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,572,850

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,741,406

 

Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 574,296,375 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005848/en/

