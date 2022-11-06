2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th

On November 3rd, the Deputy Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Government announced at the press conference that 2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference would be held in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province from November 15th to 20th.

Keqiao District is world-famous for its textile industry as nearly 1/4 of the world's light textile fabrics are traded here every year. The annual textile export volume exceeds 100 billion yuan, covering 192 countries and regions.

2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum is composed of a main forum and three sub-forums. Nearly 100 participants including ministry officials, business leaders, media executives and researchers will gather at Zhejiang, sharing cases and storytelling techniques regarding the "the Belt and Road" Initiative.

The 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference and related activities will be held from November 15th to 20th. The main activities are a theme meeting, a round table forum, the Keqiao Fashion Week, the autumn textile fair and parallel forums. Other events include the 30th Anniversary Merit Award of China Textile City, and the publication of the White Paper on Printing and Dyeing Industry.

