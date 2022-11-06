AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th

Business Wire · Uhr

On November 3rd, the Deputy Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Government announced at the press conference that 2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference would be held in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province from November 15th to 20th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005064/en/

Charts zu den Werten im Artikel

Site of the press conference (Photo: Business Wire)

Werbung ausblenden

Keqiao District is world-famous for its textile industry as nearly 1/4 of the world's light textile fabrics are traded here every year. The annual textile export volume exceeds 100 billion yuan, covering 192 countries and regions.

2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum is composed of a main forum and three sub-forums. Nearly 100 participants including ministry officials, business leaders, media executives and researchers will gather at Zhejiang, sharing cases and storytelling techniques regarding the "the Belt and Road" Initiative.

The 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference and related activities will be held from November 15th to 20th. The main activities are a theme meeting, a round table forum, the Keqiao Fashion Week, the autumn textile fair and parallel forums. Other events include the 30th Anniversary Merit Award of China Textile City, and the publication of the White Paper on Printing and Dyeing Industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005064/en/

Wang Na Tel: +86137 1855 9535 Email: 476270532@qq.comURL: https://h.xinhuaxmt.com/vh512/share/11186510?d=1348cb0&channel=weixin

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
:BE AG
BE Group

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Markt Update: Dax zurück auf dem höchsten Stand seit Mitte September

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Dax

Aktien Frankfurt: Hoffnung auf weniger Corona-Härte Chinas treibt Dax an

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

ROUNDUP: Stahlpreisrückgang belastet Klöckner & Co - Branche unter Druck

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Neuer Fresenius-Chef will nach nächster Gewinnwarnung durchgreifen

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Aktien Europa: Deutliche Gewinne dank anhaltender Hoffnung auf China-Öffnung

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Wilder Freitag

    Markt-Update: Mega-Shortsqueeze im Dax und bei Adidas (+21 Prozent) - Stahlwerte gefragt

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Kurs in der Spitze 20 Prozent im Plus

    Adidas: Aktie schießt in die Höhe - Chef von Puma übernimmt das Ruder

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Bayer, Telekom und Merck berichten kommende Woche

    onvista Wochenausblick: US-Wahlen und Inflationsdaten - steckt der Dax die Ergebnisse auch einfach weg?

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden