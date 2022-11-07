AppBlogHilfe
Westpac Banking Corporation: Westpac 2022 Group Annual Report

07.11.2022

Westpac Banking Corporation / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis
Westpac Banking Corporation: Westpac 2022 Group Annual Report

07.11.2022 / 14:45 CET/CEST

Westpac Banking Corporation

Westpac 2022 Group Annual Report

 

The announcement can be viewed at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5546F_1-2022-11-7.pdf

The Corporate Governance statement can be viewed at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5546F_2-2022-11-7.pdf

 

 A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

 

7th November 2022

 

 

Ende der Medienmitteilungen

1480943  07.11.2022 CET/CEST

Westp­­ac Ba­­nking­­

