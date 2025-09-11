Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - from NuWays AG

11.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to 123fahrschule SE

     Company Name:                123fahrschule SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A2P4HL9

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        11.09.2025
     Target price:                EUR 7.90
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Strong H1 were no surprise after preliminary figures

Yesterday, 123fahrschule released a strong set of H1 figures, which were in
line with the prelims published on 13 August (click here for update). In
detail:

H1'25 sales increased 16.9% yoy to EUR 12.9m, mainly driven by the private
customer segment as well as the newly consolidated simulator segment.
Private customer sales increased 20.3% yoy to EUR 10.1m on the back of a 30%
increase in net registrations as well as price increases. Moreover, the
branch network grew to 61 locations (H1'24: 56), thus explaining the sharp
sales increase in part as well. Following the acquisition of Foerst GmbH in
FY24, the simulator segment initially contributed EUR 0.7m sales, which was
predominantly stemming from truck simulators as car simulator demand slowed
due to the pending legislation. Yet, once we see clarity in this regard, we
expect catch-up effects to materialize, accelerating segment growth further.
Sales in professional driver training however decreased to EUR 0.8m (-13.4%
yoy) due to lower demand related to project delays and fewer funded training
measures. The same held true for the driving instructor training segment,
where sales declined 27.5% to EUR 1.2, which came however against a tough
comparable base and capacity adjustments in light of the organizational
fine-tuning.

Against this backdrop, H1'25 EBITDA doubled yoy to EUR 1.0m (H1'25 reported vs
H1'24 adj. EBITDA), clearly displaying the scalability of the business model
visible in a rising capacity utilization as well as continuous digitization
and process automation. The H1 EBITDA margin strongly improved to 7.6%,
+5.5pp yoy.

On this basis, management confirmed the positive outlook for FY25, targeting

sales of EUR 28-30m (eNuW: EUR 28.7m) and EBITDA of EUR 1.5-2.5m (eNuW: EUR 2.5m).

While the upper end of the EBITDA guidance looks well in reach, the top-line
guidance appears ambitious (32% implied H2 sales growth at low end) but
achievable, in our view. Mind you, that the newly opened branches were still
largely in the ramp-up stage during H1, which is why we regard a further
growth acceleration in H2 as feasible, especially in combination with the
potential catch-up effect in the car simulator business.

Overall, in light of the strong release, the upcoming legislation changes,
the ongoing and successful branch expansion as well as the scalable digital
platform we regard 123fahrschule well on track for sustained and profitable
growth.

We thus maintain our conviction in the case and confirm our BUY rating with
an unchanged EUR 7.90 PT based on DCF.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

