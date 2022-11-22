AppBlogHilfe
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 14 November to 18 November 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 November to 18 November 2022

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition		 Market
identifier
code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/16/2022 FR0010313833

1,778

85.0000

XPAR

TOTAL

1,778

85.0000

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005719/en/

Arkema

Werbung ausblenden