ESI Group: 2023 Financial Communication Agenda

ESI Group, Rungis, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI), today published its financial communication agenda for the fiscal year 2023.

Events Date 2022 Full year results February 28th, 2023 2023 First quarter revenues May 4th, 2023 2023 Annual General Meeting June 29th, 2023 2023 Half-year results September 14th, 2023 2023 Third quarter revenues November 10th, 2023

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high-stakes concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, and adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1,100 people around the world, and reported 2021 sales of ¬136.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.

