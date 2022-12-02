AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Business Wire · Uhr

(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

November 2022

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,802,348

 

Previous declaration

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

October 2022

 

76,623,192

Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,623,192

 

 

Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,802,248

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005392/en/

Gecina

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Gecina

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Diese drei Aktien willst du nicht im Depot haben!

 · Uhr · GodmodeTrader

1.500 Euro investieren, jeden Monat 10 Euro Dividende kassieren. So geht’s!

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

Porsche könnte das doppelte Lottchen im Dax werden

 · Uhr · Reuters

Aktien Frankfurt: Starker US-Arbeitsmarktbericht setzt Markt unter Druck

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Nemetschek, Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie, Shop Apotheke Europe: hohe Aufmerksamkeit bei diesen Aktien aus Deutschland

Werbung
· Uhr · Stockpulse
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Indizes geben deutlich nach - Dollar steigt

    US-Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgt für heftige Ausschläge

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Wir fragen, der Experte antwortet

    3 Fragen an Bernecker: Sollte man bei Ölwerten zugreifen? – Lohnt sich die Commerzbank? – Wie sieht es mit Apple aus?

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Das sagen die Experten

    Ökonomen-Stimmen zum US-Arbeitsmarkt

     · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden