Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 26 December to 30 December 2022
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 December to 30 December 2022.
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the
|
|
Financial instrument
|
|
Total daily volume
|
|
Weighted average
|
|
Market identifier
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
26/12/2022
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
27/12/2022
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
28/12/2022
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
664
|
|
85,0000
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
29/12/2022
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
748
|
|
84,8306
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
30/12/2022
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
6 307
|
|
84,6874
|
|
XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
|
7 719
|
|
84,7282
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005449/en/
Arkema