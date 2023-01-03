AppBlogHilfe
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 26 December to 30 December 2022

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 26 December to 30 December 2022.

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

26/12/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

-

 

-

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

27/12/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

-

 

-

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

28/12/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

664

 

85,0000

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

29/12/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

748

 

84,8306

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

30/12/2022

 

FR0010313833

 

6 307

 

84,6874

 

XPAR

     

TOTAL

 

7 719

 

84,7282

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005449/en/

Arkema

