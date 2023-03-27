IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Kritische Rohstoffe sichern: Spatenstich für Rock Techs ersten Lithium-Konverter in Deutschland

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Kritische Rohstoffe sichern: Spatenstich für Rock Techs ersten Lithium-Konverter in Deutschland

- Rock Tech feiert Spatenstich für seinen ersten und in Europa einzigartigen Lithium-Konverter, der eine komplette Batterie-Wertschöpfungskette in der Region Lausitz ermöglicht.

- Mercedes-Benz bezieht als strategischer Partner Lithiumhydroxid für seine hochmoderne Batterieproduktion in Europa vom Konverter in Guben.

- Inbetriebnahme und der Hochlauf des Lithium-Konverters werden für 2025 erwartet, die Produktion von batteriegerechtem Lithiumhydroxid für Anfang 2026.

- Der Gubener Konverter ist der erste von fünf Konvertern, die Rock Tech plant in Europa und Nordamerika zu bauen.

Guben, 27. März 2023 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech") ist erfreut, den Spatenstich für seine erste Lithiumhydroxid-Konvertier in Guben (der "Guben-Konverter") vorgenommen zu haben. Der Konverter wird der erste seiner Art in Europa sein und steht bereits jetzt für die neuen strategischen Ziele der EU, bis 2030 das Zwölffache des Lithiumbedarfs zu sichern und gleichzeitig 40 Prozent des Lithiums regional zu verarbeiten.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2023/69824/MInfoDEUGroundbreakingGuben0141.001.jpeg

Anlässlich des Spatenstichs am Montag erklärte Brandenburgs Ministerpräsident Dr. Dietmar Woidke: Ich freue mich, dass wir mit Rock Tech ein weiteres Unternehmen auf dem Weg zu einem Zentrum moderner Industrie, nachhaltiger Mobilität und Hochtechnologie gewinnen konnten. Mit diesem Spatenstich geht Brandenburg einen weiteren Schritt zur klimaneutralen und zukunftsstarken Gewinnerregion.

Die Lithiumfabrik von Rock Tech in Guben wird die Position Brandenburgs als Zentrum der Elektromobilität und der Energiewende in Deutschland noch einmal deutlich stärken. Denn damit deckt Brandenburg künftig die komplette Wertschöpfungskette von der Rohstoffaufbereitung über die Batterie- und Zellfertigung bis zu E-Autobau sowie Batterierecycling ab, ergänzte Wirtschaftsminister Prof. Dr. Jörg Steinbach.

Der Lithium-Konverter von Rock Tech gilt als das fortschrittlichste Projekt in Europa und wird in einer Anlage lithiumhaltiges Hartgestein zu batteriefähigem Lithiumhydroxid für die Kathoden- und Batterieindustrie verarbeiten. Dies ist ein wichtiger Beschleuniger für E-Mobilitätswende und ein grundlegender Baustein für die Automobilhersteller in der Region.

Für Mercedes-Benz bedeutet die Umstellung hin zur Elektromobilität auch eine Veränderung unserer Lieferketten. Drei Ziele sind für uns zentral: Nachhaltigkeit, Rohstoffsicherheit und lokale Beschaffungsstrategien. Der heutige Spatenstich in Guben ist daher ein weiterer Meilenstein für Mercedes-Benz auf dem Weg zu einer nachhaltigen Produktion modernster Batterien. Wenn es um unsere Lithiumversorgung hier in Europa geht, wird Rock Tech in Zukunft eine Schlüsselrolle für Mercedes-Benz spielen, sagte Markus Schäfer, Vorstandsmitglied der Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer und verantwortlich für Entwicklung und Einkauf.

Unsere Anlage in Guben ist das am weitesten entwickelte Konverter-Projekt für Lithium in Europa. Wir setzen auf Zero-Waste, nachhaltige Produktion und strategische Partnerschaften. Als kanadisch-deutsches Unternehmen bauen wir Brücken und neue Möglichkeiten über den Atlantik und weiter nach Australien, dem weltweit größten Produzenten von Lithiumspodumen, unterstrich Dirk Harbecke, Chairman und Geschäftsführer von Rock Tech.

Der Spatenstich markierte den offiziellen Beginn der Arbeiten vor Ort an dem 125.750 Quadratmeter großen zukünftigen Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter. Rock Tech hat vor kurzem die erste immissionsschutzrechtliche Teilgenehmigung erhalten und wird nun planmäßig mit den Testarbeiten für die Betonpfähle und der Bodenvorbereitung fortfahren. Der Guben-Konverter soll Mitte 2025 in Betrieb gehen und ab 2026 qualifiziertes Lithiumhydroxid in Batteriequalität produzieren. Der Konverter in Guben ist der erste von fünf Konvertern, die das deutsch-kanadische Unternehmen in Europa und Nordamerika plant zu bauen.

ÜBER ROCK TECH

Rock Tech ist ein in Kanada und Deutschland tätiges Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektroauto-Batterien herzustellen. Das Unternehmen plant, Lithiumkonverter direkt dort zu bauen, wo es seine Kunden benötigen, um Transparenz in der Lieferkette und eine Just-in-Time-Lieferung zu gewährleisten. Dazu wird als erstes ein Konverter und eine Veredelungsanlage für Lithiumhydroxid in Guben, Deutschland aufgebaut werden. Um die drängendste Lücke hin zu einer sauberen Mobilität zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. Das Unternehmen hat sich strenge ESG-Standards auferlegt und entwickelt einen eigenen Aufbereitungsprozess, der effizienter und nachhaltiger sein soll. Rock Tech plant, das nötige Rohmaterial aus seinem 100% eigenem Georgia Lake Spodumen-Projekt zu beziehen, das im Bergbaugebiet Thunder Bay im kanadischen Ontario liegt. Zusätzlich wird das Unternehmen auch Mineralien von anderen verantwortungsvoll produzierenden Minen beziehen. In den kommenden Jahren wird das Unternehmen voraussichtlich auch Material aus dem Batterierecycling beziehen. Ziel von Rock Tech ist es, einen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen. www.rocktechlithium.com

FÜR WEITERE INFORMATIONEN

André Mandel, mobil: +49 (0) 2102 89 41 116; oder Email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Bildmaterial und weitere Meldungen der Landesregierung Brandenburg finden Sie unter: https://bit.ly/GroundbreakingGuben

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release. Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: expectations concerning the Guben Converter, statements regarding the Company's future plans, estimates, and schedules relating to the Guben Converter, the expected construction activities and commissioning of the Guben Converter; economic performance of the Guben Converter and anticipated production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and related processing methods employed; expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry, including the demand for and pricing of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and the benefits therefrom, and the development of political and regulatory frameworks especially in Germany and the European Union; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding its business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for Rock Tech's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions of Rock Tech and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Such assumptions, estimates and other factors include, among other things: expected growth, performance and business operations, future commodity prices and exchange rates, prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to Rock Tech, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include Rock Tech's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects and on satisfactory terms, the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity and other prices, Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of Rock Tech's proposed lithium converter(s) and other projects, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency, exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on Rock Tech's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's annual and most recently filed interim Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

Rock Tech cannot assure readers that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=69824

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=69824&tr=1

