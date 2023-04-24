AppBlogHilfe
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 17/04/2023 to 21/04/2023

Business Wire · Uhr

HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the
transaction		 Identity code
of the financial
instrument		 Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*		 Market
(MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 4/17/2023

FR0010307819

310378

82,8149

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

4/18/2023

FR0010307819

160000

83,5706

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

4/19/2023

FR0010307819

270011

83,7870

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

4/20/2023

FR0010307819

410577

84,2537

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

4/21/2023

FR0010307819

320000

83,8664

XPAR

* Rounded to four decimal places

 

 

TOTAL

1470966

83,7058

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005480/en/

Legrand

Legrand

