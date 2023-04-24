Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 17/04/2023 to 21/04/2023
Business Wire · Uhr
HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
| Day of the
transaction
| Identity code
of the financial
instrument
| Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
| Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
| Market
(MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|4/17/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
310378
|
82,8149
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
4/18/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
160000
|
83,5706
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
4/19/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
270011
|
83,7870
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
4/20/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
410577
|
84,2537
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
4/21/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
320000
|
83,8664
|
XPAR
|
* Rounded to four decimal places
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
1470966
|
83,7058
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005480/en/
Legrand