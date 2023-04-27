Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG ISIN: LI1147158318 Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 15.50 EUR Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer Solid annual result 2022. Cooperations and new sales approaches contribute to the high growth momentum expected in the medium term. EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has published pro forma annual financial statements for the listed parent company EasyMotionSkin Tec AG and the subsidiary EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH. There are no comparative figures for the previous year, as EMS GmbH was no longer included due to a purchase reversal. According to the management, external sales of around EUR 4.7 million were generated in the 2021 financial year. Thus, in the past fiscal year 2022, sales revenues increased by 110.4% to EUR 9.89 million, of which the largest part of the sales came from the B2C sector. A TV documentary about the 'Power Suit' for astronaut training on the ISS also contributed significantly to an increase in awareness. The company and also the entire industry were hit by cost increases. The cost increases were primarily caused by inflation and supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the shortage of chips led to production bottlenecks and cost increases. The company also continued to invest heavily in marketing to strengthen its brand. Nevertheless, a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.77 million was achieved and a net result of EUR 0.35 million. The company plans to expand its traditional sales strategy to include a rental and subscription model. The transition to a subscription model may lead to a temporary decrease in revenue, but may result in sustainable revenue growth in the long term. We expect overall revenue shifts of one year and forecast revenues of EUR 10.02 million for 2023, EUR 22.11 million for 2024, and EUR 28.0 million for 2025. EasyMotionSkin also plans to address the occupational health management market. We see a lot of potential here, as effective health management can offer many benefits for employees. In addition, a new study has shown that EMS training for back pain can be an effective measure as part of occupational health management. We expect EBITDA to be EUR 1.16 million in 2023 and to increase to EUR 5.07 million by 2025 due to scaling effects. However, the high marketing expenses will impact earnings. We forecast net income of EUR 0.73 million in 2023, EUR 2.26 million in 2024, and EUR 3.25 million in 2025. We have changed our valuation model and forecasts to EUR (previously: CHF), as the pro forma consolidation was carried out in EUR. Based on the DCF model, we adjust our price target to EUR 15.50 (previously: CHF 20.00 / EUR 20.32). The reason for the reduced price target is the increased risk-free interest rate and the adjusted forecast. Against the backdrop of the upside potential, we assign a Buy rating. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/26847.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++

Date and time of completion of the study: 26.04.2023 (11:45) German version: 25.04.2023 (12:15)

Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 26.04.2023 (11:00) German version: 26.04.2023 (12:00)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. °