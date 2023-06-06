AppBlogHilfe
GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia has entered into exclusive negotiations with regard to a prospective strategic transaction for its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations for up to CHF 400 million

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Allschwil, Switzerland - June 06, 2023
Idorsia  Ltd  (SIX:  IDIA)  today  announced  that it has entered into exclusive
negotiations with an undisclosed party regarding its operating businesses in the
Asia  Pacific (ex-China) region,  including selected license  rights to products
from  Idorsia's portfolio in those territories,  for a total consideration of up
to CHF 400 million.
This prospective strategic transaction is subject to completion of satisfactory
due diligence and legal documentation. Further announcements will be made as
appropriate.
André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer of Idorsia, added:
"This prospective strategic transaction would allow Idorsia to realize the
significant value we have created in the region, and would extend our cash
runway, while maintaining relationships for the future development and
commercialization of our pipeline programs in the region. I would expect the
potential transaction to be completed during July, subject to completion of
satisfactory due diligence and legal documentation."
Notes to the editor
About Idorsia
Idorsia  Ltd  is  reaching  out  for  more  -  We  have  more ideas, we see more
opportunities  and we want to  help more patients. In  order to achieve this, we
will  develop Idorsia  into a  leading biopharmaceutical  company, with a strong
scientific core.
Headquartered  near Basel,  Switzerland -  a European  biotech-hub -  Idorsia is
specialized  in  the  discovery,  development  and  commercialization  of  small
molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year
heritage  of  drug  discovery,  a  broad  portfolio  of  innovative drugs in the
pipeline,  an experienced  team of  professionals covering  all disciplines from
bench  to bedside, and commercial operations in  Europe, Japan, and the US - the
ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and  has  over  1,300 highly  qualified  specialists  dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the  company's business, which  can be identified  by the use of forward-looking
terminology  such as  "estimates", "believes",  "expects", "may",  "are expected
to",  "will",  "will  continue",  "should",  "would  be",  "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates"  or similar expressions,  or by discussions  of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research  and development  programs and  anticipated expenditures  in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and  anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing  portfolio. Such  statements reflect  the current  views of the company
with  respect to future  events and are  subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and  assumptions. Many  factors could  cause the  actual results, performance or
achievements  of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances  or achievements that may be  expressed or implied by such forward-
looking  statements.  Should  one  or  more  of  these  risks  or  uncertainties
materialize,  or should  underlying assumptions  prove incorrect, actual results
may  vary  materially  from  those  described  herein  as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
