Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 05 June to 09 June 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 June to 09 June 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
6/5/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
84,6822
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
6/6/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
83,6262
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
6/7/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
83,9702
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
6/8/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
85,1409
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
6/9/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
83,8109
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
35 000
|
84,2461
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
