Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 05 June to 09 June 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 June to 09 June 2023

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market
identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/5/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

84,6822

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/6/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

83,6262

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/7/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

83,9702

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/8/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

85,1409

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

6/9/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

83,8109

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35 000

84,2461

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614257186/en/

Arkema

