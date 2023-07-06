AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for Valerio Therapeutics

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VALERIO THERAPEUTICS (Paris:ALVIO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:

- 287,160 shares
- ¬ 156,554.06
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 492
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 634,648 shares for ¬ 258,705.74
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 923,185 shares for ¬ 402,719.91

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 574,697 shares
- ¬ 10,983.50
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 349
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 335,452 shares for ¬ 82,028.30
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,189 shares for ¬ 59,090.63

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 87,612 shares
- ¬ 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

  Achats   Ventes
  Nombre de
transactions		 Nombre de
titres		 Capitaux en EUR   Nombre de
transactions		 Nombre de
titres		 Capitaux en EUR
Total

509

634 648

258 705.74

 

492

923 185

402 719.91

02/01/2023

5

3 151

441.14

 

2

3 999

559.86

03/01/2023

1

1

0.14

 

2

2 001

300.15

04/01/2023

-

-

-

 

24

40 556

7 705.64

05/01/2023

-

-

-

 

12

19 485

3 897.00

06/01/2023

-

-

-

 

55

105 795

30 680.55

09/01/2023

-

-

-

 

28

42 000

16 800.00

10/01/2023

-

-

-

 

40

105 000

57 750.00

11/01/2023

87

128 000

66 560.00

 

56

145 000

92 800.00

12/01/2023

33

60 000

25 200.00

 

-

-

-

13/01/2023

17

20 000

8 800.00

 

21

55 000

24 750.00

16/01/2023

29

36 000

17 280.00

 

34

70 000

35 000.00

17/01/2023

16

24 000

10 800.00

 

5

15 000

7 050.00

18/01/2023

11

8 000

3 680.00

 

1

5 000

2 350.00

19/01/2023

13

20 000

8 600.00

 

1

5 000

2 150.00

20/01/2023

10

16 000

6 400.00

 

4

10 000

4 100.00

23/01/2023

2

2 000

800.00

 

4

10 000

4 300.00

24/01/2023

14

15 951

7 018.44

 

12

25 000

11 250.00

25/01/2023

2

4 000

1 760.00

 

6

5 000

2 250.00

26/01/2023

4

8 000

3 840.00

 

25

57 000

27 930.00

27/01/2023

5

10 000

4 700.00

 

1

5 000

2 500.00

30/01/2023

5

10 000

4 500.00

 

2

5 000

2 250.00

31/01/2023

1

2 000

880.00

 

-

-

-

01/02/2023

4

2 049

881.07

 

1

5 000

2 200.00

02/02/2023

1

2 000

860.00

 

-

-

-

03/02/2023

12

18 000

7 380.00

 

3

5 000

2 050.00

06/02/2023

2

1 795

753.90

 

3

15 000

6 300.00

07/02/2023

1

205

86.10

 

1

5 000

2 150.00

08/02/2023

3

3 783

1 588.86

 

-

-

-

09/02/2023

2

2 217

908.97

 

-

-

-

10/02/2023

21

6 000

2 400.00

 

1

5 000

2 100.00

13/02/2023

2

4 000

1 600.00

 

1

5 000

2 100.00

14/02/2023

3

2 001

780.39

 

2

5 001

2 050.41

15/02/2023

1

1

0.40

 

1

1

0.40

16/02/2023

5

4 000

1 560.00

 

-

-

-

17/02/2023

4

7 000

2 730.00

 

-

-

-

20/02/2023

3

4 000

1 560.00

 

1

5 000

2 050.00

21/02/2023

1

2 000

760.00

 

-

-

-

22/02/2023

1

2 000

760.00

 

-

-

-

23/02/2023

12

16 000

5 760.00

 

-

-

-

24/02/2023

3

3 300

1 122.00

 

-

-

-

27/02/2023

4

2 000

700.00

 

3

2 000

720.00

28/02/2023

5

10 000

3 500.00

 

-

-

-

09/03/2023

1

147

49.98

 

-

-

-

10/03/2023

4

3 386

1 151.24

 

-

-

-

13/03/2023

7

10 655

3 516.15

 

-

-

-

14/03/2023

-

-

-

 

1

1

0.33

15/03/2023

1

2 000

620.00

 

-

-

-

16/03/2023

2

2 000

600.00

 

-

-

-

17/03/2023

1

2 000

600.00

 

-

-

-

20/03/2023

7

6 000

1 740.00

 

-

-

-

22/03/2023

5

10 000

2 600.00

 

1

2 000

560.00

23/03/2023

-

-

-

 

2

491

142.39

27/03/2023

5

4 000

1 120.00

 

-

-

-

28/03/2023

2

4 000

1 080.00

 

-

-

-

29/03/2023

-

-

-

 

3

2 000

560.00

30/03/2023

-

-

-

 

12

13 509

4 052.70

31/03/2023

-

-

-

 

17

21 999

7 259.67

03/04/2023

1

2 000

660.00

 

11

17 000

6 120.00

04/04/2023

1

2 000

660.00

 

4

6 000

2 220.00

05/04/2023

-

-

-

 

8

8 000

2 880.00

06/04/2023

-

-

-

 

4

4 000

1 520.00

11/04/2023

4

4 159

1 538.83

 

4

4 000

1 560.00

12/04/2023

4

3 841

1 421.17

 

3

2 001

780.39

13/04/2023

4

2 000

740.00

 

-

-

-

14/04/2023

5

8 000

2 800.00

 

3

2 000

740.00

17/04/2023

5

8 000

2 720.00

 

-

-

-

18/04/2023

5

8 000

2 560.00

 

3

2 340

748.80

20/04/2023

5

6 000

1 800.00

 

-

-

-

21/04/2023

1

2 000

600.00

 

-

-

-

24/04/2023

5

6 000

1 740.00

 

-

-

-

25/04/2023

5

10 000

2 800.00

 

3

6 000

1 740.00

26/04/2023

9

8 000

2 320.00

 

-

-

-

27/04/2023

-

-

-

 

6

2 000

580.00

28/04/2023

1

2 000

560.00

 

4

6 000

1 800.00

03/05/2023

4

1 000

290.00

 

-

-

-

04/05/2023

6

2 000

580.00

 

2

1 000

300.00

05/05/2023

-

-

-

 

3

243

72.90

08/05/2023

-

-

-

 

6

7 757

2 327.10

09/05/2023

1

2 000

580.00

 

-

-

-

10/05/2023

3

6 000

1 680.00

 

-

-

-

11/05/2023

1

1

0.29

 

3

1 911

554.19

15/05/2023

-

-

-

 

1

90

26.10

16/05/2023

4

2 000

560.00

 

-

-

-

17/05/2023

3

4 000

1 080.00

 

-

-

-

18/05/2023

-

-

-

 

2

2 000

560.00

19/05/2023

2

4 000

1 080.00

 

7

5 000

1 400.00

22/05/2023

1

2 000

540.00

 

-

-

-

23/05/2023

-

-

-

 

4

3 000

840.00

24/05/2023

2

4 000

1 080.00

 

-

-

-

25/05/2023

1

1

0.27

 

1

1

0.27

26/05/2023

1

1

0.27

 

3

1 315

368.20

29/05/2023

-

-

-

 

2

686

192.08

31/05/2023

2

88

23.76

 

-

-

-

01/06/2023

2

1 912

516.24

 

-

-

-

05/06/2023

-

-

-

 

3

2 000

560.00

06/06/2023

2

2 000

540.00

 

-

-

-

12/06/2023

4

6 000

1 560.00

 

-

-

-

13/06/2023

2

2 000

500.00

 

-

-

-

14/06/2023

4

2 001

500.25

 

3

4 001

1 040.26

15/06/2023

4

2 000

520.00

 

-

-

-

16/06/2023

-

-

-

 

3

2 000

520.00

19/06/2023

4

2 537

659.62

 

-

-

-

20/06/2023

2

1 464

366.00

 

1

1

0.26

21/06/2023

4

2 000

520.00

 

-

-

-

22/06/2023

-

-

-

 

1

2 000

520.00

23/06/2023

3

2 000

520.00

 

1

2 000

520.00

26/06/2023

1

2 000

500.00

 

2

2 000

520.00

27/06/2023

5

2 400

624.00

 

1

2 000

520.00

28/06/2023

-

-

-

 

1

2 000

520.00

29/06/2023

6

3 601

936.26

 

1

1

0.26

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706259429/en/

Valerio Therapeutics
Investor Relations
investors@valeriotx.com
+33 1 45 58 76 00

Media Relations
Arthur Rouillé
NewCap
valeriotx@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 00 15

Investor Relations / Strategic Communication
Duaan Oreaanský / Nicolas Fossiez
NewCap
valeriotx@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 94 92

