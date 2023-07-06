Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for Valerio Therapeutics
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VALERIO THERAPEUTICS (Paris:ALVIO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:
- 287,160 shares
- ¬ 156,554.06
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 492
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 634,648 shares for ¬ 258,705.74
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 923,185 shares for ¬ 402,719.91
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 574,697 shares
- ¬ 10,983.50
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 349
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 335,452 shares for ¬ 82,028.30
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,189 shares for ¬ 59,090.63
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 87,612 shares
- ¬ 196,423.24
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Achats
|Ventes
| Nombre de
transactions
| Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
| Nombre de
transactions
| Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Total
|
509
|
634 648
|
258 705.74
|
492
|
923 185
|
402 719.91
|02/01/2023
|
5
|
3 151
|
441.14
|
2
|
3 999
|
559.86
|03/01/2023
|
1
|
1
|
0.14
|
2
|
2 001
|
300.15
|04/01/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
40 556
|
7 705.64
|05/01/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
19 485
|
3 897.00
|06/01/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
105 795
|
30 680.55
|09/01/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
42 000
|
16 800.00
|10/01/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
105 000
|
57 750.00
|11/01/2023
|
87
|
128 000
|
66 560.00
|
56
|
145 000
|
92 800.00
|12/01/2023
|
33
|
60 000
|
25 200.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|13/01/2023
|
17
|
20 000
|
8 800.00
|
21
|
55 000
|
24 750.00
|16/01/2023
|
29
|
36 000
|
17 280.00
|
34
|
70 000
|
35 000.00
|17/01/2023
|
16
|
24 000
|
10 800.00
|
5
|
15 000
|
7 050.00
|18/01/2023
|
11
|
8 000
|
3 680.00
|
1
|
5 000
|
2 350.00
|19/01/2023
|
13
|
20 000
|
8 600.00
|
1
|
5 000
|
2 150.00
|20/01/2023
|
10
|
16 000
|
6 400.00
|
4
|
10 000
|
4 100.00
|23/01/2023
|
2
|
2 000
|
800.00
|
4
|
10 000
|
4 300.00
|24/01/2023
|
14
|
15 951
|
7 018.44
|
12
|
25 000
|
11 250.00
|25/01/2023
|
2
|
4 000
|
1 760.00
|
6
|
5 000
|
2 250.00
|26/01/2023
|
4
|
8 000
|
3 840.00
|
25
|
57 000
|
27 930.00
|27/01/2023
|
5
|
10 000
|
4 700.00
|
1
|
5 000
|
2 500.00
|30/01/2023
|
5
|
10 000
|
4 500.00
|
2
|
5 000
|
2 250.00
|31/01/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
880.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|01/02/2023
|
4
|
2 049
|
881.07
|
1
|
5 000
|
2 200.00
|02/02/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
860.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|03/02/2023
|
12
|
18 000
|
7 380.00
|
3
|
5 000
|
2 050.00
|06/02/2023
|
2
|
1 795
|
753.90
|
3
|
15 000
|
6 300.00
|07/02/2023
|
1
|
205
|
86.10
|
1
|
5 000
|
2 150.00
|08/02/2023
|
3
|
3 783
|
1 588.86
|
-
|
-
|
-
|09/02/2023
|
2
|
2 217
|
908.97
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/02/2023
|
21
|
6 000
|
2 400.00
|
1
|
5 000
|
2 100.00
|13/02/2023
|
2
|
4 000
|
1 600.00
|
1
|
5 000
|
2 100.00
|14/02/2023
|
3
|
2 001
|
780.39
|
2
|
5 001
|
2 050.41
|15/02/2023
|
1
|
1
|
0.40
|
1
|
1
|
0.40
|16/02/2023
|
5
|
4 000
|
1 560.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|17/02/2023
|
4
|
7 000
|
2 730.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|20/02/2023
|
3
|
4 000
|
1 560.00
|
1
|
5 000
|
2 050.00
|21/02/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
760.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|22/02/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
760.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|23/02/2023
|
12
|
16 000
|
5 760.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|24/02/2023
|
3
|
3 300
|
1 122.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|27/02/2023
|
4
|
2 000
|
700.00
|
3
|
2 000
|
720.00
|28/02/2023
|
5
|
10 000
|
3 500.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|09/03/2023
|
1
|
147
|
49.98
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/03/2023
|
4
|
3 386
|
1 151.24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|13/03/2023
|
7
|
10 655
|
3 516.15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|14/03/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
0.33
|15/03/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
620.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|16/03/2023
|
2
|
2 000
|
600.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|17/03/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
600.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|20/03/2023
|
7
|
6 000
|
1 740.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|22/03/2023
|
5
|
10 000
|
2 600.00
|
1
|
2 000
|
560.00
|23/03/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
491
|
142.39
|27/03/2023
|
5
|
4 000
|
1 120.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|28/03/2023
|
2
|
4 000
|
1 080.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|29/03/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2 000
|
560.00
|30/03/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
13 509
|
4 052.70
|31/03/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
21 999
|
7 259.67
|03/04/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
660.00
|
11
|
17 000
|
6 120.00
|04/04/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
660.00
|
4
|
6 000
|
2 220.00
|05/04/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
8 000
|
2 880.00
|06/04/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
4 000
|
1 520.00
|11/04/2023
|
4
|
4 159
|
1 538.83
|
4
|
4 000
|
1 560.00
|12/04/2023
|
4
|
3 841
|
1 421.17
|
3
|
2 001
|
780.39
|13/04/2023
|
4
|
2 000
|
740.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|14/04/2023
|
5
|
8 000
|
2 800.00
|
3
|
2 000
|
740.00
|17/04/2023
|
5
|
8 000
|
2 720.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|18/04/2023
|
5
|
8 000
|
2 560.00
|
3
|
2 340
|
748.80
|20/04/2023
|
5
|
6 000
|
1 800.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|21/04/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
600.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|24/04/2023
|
5
|
6 000
|
1 740.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|25/04/2023
|
5
|
10 000
|
2 800.00
|
3
|
6 000
|
1 740.00
|26/04/2023
|
9
|
8 000
|
2 320.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|27/04/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
2 000
|
580.00
|28/04/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
560.00
|
4
|
6 000
|
1 800.00
|03/05/2023
|
4
|
1 000
|
290.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|04/05/2023
|
6
|
2 000
|
580.00
|
2
|
1 000
|
300.00
|05/05/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
243
|
72.90
|08/05/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
7 757
|
2 327.10
|09/05/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
580.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/05/2023
|
3
|
6 000
|
1 680.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|11/05/2023
|
1
|
1
|
0.29
|
3
|
1 911
|
554.19
|15/05/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
90
|
26.10
|16/05/2023
|
4
|
2 000
|
560.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|17/05/2023
|
3
|
4 000
|
1 080.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|18/05/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
2 000
|
560.00
|19/05/2023
|
2
|
4 000
|
1 080.00
|
7
|
5 000
|
1 400.00
|22/05/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
540.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|23/05/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
3 000
|
840.00
|24/05/2023
|
2
|
4 000
|
1 080.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|25/05/2023
|
1
|
1
|
0.27
|
1
|
1
|
0.27
|26/05/2023
|
1
|
1
|
0.27
|
3
|
1 315
|
368.20
|29/05/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
686
|
192.08
|31/05/2023
|
2
|
88
|
23.76
|
-
|
-
|
-
|01/06/2023
|
2
|
1 912
|
516.24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|05/06/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2 000
|
560.00
|06/06/2023
|
2
|
2 000
|
540.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|12/06/2023
|
4
|
6 000
|
1 560.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|13/06/2023
|
2
|
2 000
|
500.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|14/06/2023
|
4
|
2 001
|
500.25
|
3
|
4 001
|
1 040.26
|15/06/2023
|
4
|
2 000
|
520.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|16/06/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2 000
|
520.00
|19/06/2023
|
4
|
2 537
|
659.62
|
-
|
-
|
-
|20/06/2023
|
2
|
1 464
|
366.00
|
1
|
1
|
0.26
|21/06/2023
|
4
|
2 000
|
520.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|22/06/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2 000
|
520.00
|23/06/2023
|
3
|
2 000
|
520.00
|
1
|
2 000
|
520.00
|26/06/2023
|
1
|
2 000
|
500.00
|
2
|
2 000
|
520.00
|27/06/2023
|
5
|
2 400
|
624.00
|
1
|
2 000
|
520.00
|28/06/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2 000
|
520.00
|29/06/2023
|
6
|
3 601
|
936.26
|
1
|
1
|
0.26
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706259429/en/
Valerio Therapeutics
Investor Relations
investors@valeriotx.com
+33 1 45 58 76 00
Media Relations
Arthur Rouillé
NewCap
valeriotx@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 00 15
Investor Relations / Strategic Communication
Duaan Oreaanský / Nicolas Fossiez
NewCap
valeriotx@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 94 92