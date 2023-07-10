Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 03/07/2023 to 05/07/2023
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial
|
Total daily volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/3/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
15 000
|
90,1045
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/3/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
15 000
|
90,0760
|
CEUX
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/4/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
4 250
|
89,7041
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/5/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
4 500
|
89,3742
|
XPAR
|
* Rounded to four decimal places
|
TOTAL
|
38 750
|
89,9648
