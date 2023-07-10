AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 03/07/2023 to 05/07/2023

Business Wire · Uhr

HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial
instrument

Total daily volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/3/2023

FR0010307819

15 000

90,1045

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/3/2023

FR0010307819

15 000

90,0760

CEUX

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/4/2023

FR0010307819

4 250

89,7041

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/5/2023

FR0010307819

4 500

89,3742

XPAR

* Rounded to four decimal places

TOTAL

38 750

89,9648

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710592316/en/

Legrand

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Legrand

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Stefan Riße

    Dieses Land hat kein Erkenntnisproblem mehr, sondern ein Umsetzungsproblem

     · Uhr · Stefan Riße

  2. VW bei Elektroautos im Inland noch hinter Tesla - Preiskampf erwartet

     · Uhr · dpa-AFX
  3. Alexander Mayer

    BlackRock-FOMO legt sich, nächster Retest im Gange – Binance als systemisches Risiko?

     · Uhr · decentralist.de
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden