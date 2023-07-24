Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 17/07/2023 to 21/07/2023
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial
|
Total daily volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/17/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
22 287
|
91,3102
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/18/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
15 000
|
91,7156
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/18/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
5 000
|
91,7267
|
CEUX
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/19/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
25 000
|
90,8581
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/19/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
15 000
|
90,6730
|
CEUX
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
7/21/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
25 443
|
90,3981
|
XPAR
|
* Rounded to four decimal places
|
TOTAL
|
107 730
|
90,9769
|
