Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 17/07/2023 to 21/07/2023

Business Wire · Uhr

HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial
instrument

Total daily volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/17/2023

FR0010307819

22 287

91,3102

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/18/2023

FR0010307819

15 000

91,7156

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/18/2023

FR0010307819

5 000

91,7267

CEUX

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/19/2023

FR0010307819

25 000

90,8581

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/19/2023

FR0010307819

15 000

90,6730

CEUX

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

7/21/2023

FR0010307819

25 443

90,3981

XPAR

* Rounded to four decimal places

TOTAL

107 730

90,9769

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724094353/en/

Legrand

