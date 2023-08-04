Mauna Kea Technologies Announces the Transfer of its Shares on the Euronext Growth Paris Market Will Be Effective August 8, 2023

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext:MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, announces that the transfer of its ordinary shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility will be effective on August 8, 2023.

The application for admission of Mauna Kea Technologies ordinary shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market was approved by the Euronext Admissions Committee at its meeting on August 3, 2023.

This transfer, which was authorized by the General Meeting of Mauna Kea Technologies shareholders held on June 2, 2023, will enable the Company to be listed on a market offering a flexible regulatory framework tailored to its size and market capitalization, while reducing certain operating constraints specific to the Euronext Paris market. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris should also simplify the Company's operations and reduce the costs associated with its listing, while enabling it to continue to benefit from the advantages of the financial markets.

Mauna Kea Technologies will continue to deliver accurate, precise and truthful information, disclosing any insider information concerning the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16th, 2014 on market abuse ("MAR").

The Information Document drawn up in connection with this transfer is available on the Company's website (https://www.maunakeatech.com) under the "Investors" section.

The ISIN code for Mauna Kea Technologies shares remains unchanged (FR0010609263), and the mnemonic code becomes ALMKT. Mauna Kea Technologies shares remain eligible for the PEA-PME scheme.

The operation was performed with Allegra Finance as the listing sponsor.

Definitive timetable:

August 3, 2023 Notification by Euronext of the decision to list the shares on Euronext Growth

Paris August 4, 2023 Publication of a Euronext market notice announcing the delisting of Mauna Kea

Technologies' ordinary shares (MKEA) from Euronext Paris Publication of a Euronext market notice announcing the listing of Mauna Kea

Technologies' ordinary shares (ALMKT) on Euronext Growth Paris Publication of a press release by the Company and of the Information Document on

the Company's and Euronext's websites August 8, 2023 Effective transfer: delisting of Mauna Kea Technologies shares from Euronext Paris

(before market opening) and listing of Mauna Kea Technologies shares on

Euronext Growth Paris (at market opening) - first listing

Next financial release:

Financial results for the first half of 2023, on September 28th, 2023 before market opening.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

