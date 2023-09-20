EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Covestro AG

Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



20.09.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Covestro AG Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60 PLZ: 51373 Ort: Leverkusen

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 14.09.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 0,39 % 5,32 % 5,71 % 193200000 letzte Mitteilung 0,42 % 4,51 % 4,94 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0006062144 0 522646 0 % 0,27 % US22304D2071 0 237592 0 % 0,12 % Summe 760238 0,39 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Rückübertragungsanspruch Offen 327972 0,17 % Nutzungsrecht Offen 639084 0,33 % Swap 15.10.2026 34011 0,02 % Future 20.12.2024 1511 0,001 % Call Option 20.12.2024 2168400 1,12 % Call Warrant 15.10.2026 69560 0,04 % Summe 3240537 1,68 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Call Option 19.10.2029 Bar 126322 0,07 % Put Option 17.12.2027 Bar 246638 0,13 % Swap 14.09.2033 Bar 2365754 1,22 % Future 15.12.2023 Bar 879258 0,46 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 792354 0,41 % Put Option 19.12.2025 Physisch 2625400 1,36 % Summe 7035725 3,64 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments, Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % IMD Holdings LLC % % % United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % % United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

19.09.2023

