EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

|
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
20.09.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Covestro AG
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|PLZ:
|51373
|Ort:
|Leverkusen
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,39 %
|5,32 %
|5,71 %
|193200000
|letzte Mitteilung
|0,42 %
|4,51 %
|4,94 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0006062144
|0
|522646
|0 %
|0,27 %
|US22304D2071
|0
|237592
|0 %
|0,12 %
|Summe
|760238
|0,39 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Rückübertragungsanspruch
|Offen
|
|327972
|0,17 %
|Nutzungsrecht
|Offen
|
|639084
|0,33 %
|Swap
|15.10.2026
|
|34011
|0,02 %
|Future
|20.12.2024
|
|1511
|0,001 %
|Call Option
|20.12.2024
|
|2168400
|1,12 %
|Call Warrant
|15.10.2026
|
|69560
|0,04 %
|
|
|Summe
|3240537
|1,68 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Call Option
|19.10.2029
|
|Bar
|126322
|0,07 %
|Put Option
|17.12.2027
|
|Bar
|246638
|0,13 %
|Swap
|14.09.2033
|
|Bar
|2365754
|1,22 %
|Future
|15.12.2023
|
|Bar
|879258
|0,46 %
|Call Warrant
|31.12.2030
|
|Bar
|792354
|0,41 %
|Put Option
|19.12.2025
|
|Physisch
|2625400
|1,36 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|7035725
|3,64 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Investments, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|IMD Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
20.09.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com