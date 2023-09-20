AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
EQS-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Covestro AG
Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

20.09.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Covestro AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
PLZ: 51373
Ort: Leverkusen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11

2. Grund der Mitteilung
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
14.09.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,39 % 5,32 % 5,71 % 193200000
letzte Mitteilung 0,42 % 4,51 % 4,94 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006062144 0 522646 0 % 0,27 %
US22304D2071 0 237592 0 % 0,12 %
Summe 760238 0,39 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch Offen 327972 0,17 %
Nutzungsrecht Offen 639084 0,33 %
Swap 15.10.2026 34011 0,02 %
Future 20.12.2024 1511 0,001 %
Call Option 20.12.2024 2168400 1,12 %
Call Warrant 15.10.2026 69560 0,04 %
    Summe 3240537 1,68 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Call Option 19.10.2029 Bar 126322 0,07 %
Put Option 17.12.2027 Bar 246638 0,13 %
Swap 14.09.2033 Bar 2365754 1,22 %
Future 15.12.2023 Bar 879258 0,46 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 792354 0,41 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physisch 2625400 1,36 %
      Summe 7035725 3,64 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
19.09.2023


20.09.2023 CET/CEST
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1729909  20.09.2023 CET/CEST

