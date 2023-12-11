AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

November 30, 2023

2,412,251,835

2,363,172,339

A total number of 2,412,251,835 voting rights are attached to the 2,412,251,835 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 49,079,496 voting rights attached to the 49,079,496 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211122317/en/

TotalEnergies SE

 

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Total­­Energ­­ies (­­ehem.­­ Tota­­l)
Total­­Energ­­ies A­­DR

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kolumne
    Ölpreis 2024: 150 Dollar sind möglichgestern, 09:21 Uhr · Heiko Böhmer
  2. Kolumne
    Rasanter Stimmungswandel an der Börse09. Dez. · Stefan Riße
  3. Kolumne
    Bitcoin: Großes „Sell the News“-Event im Januar?gestern, 17:11 Uhr · decentralist.de
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden