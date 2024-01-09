AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number
of shares

Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number
of Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

 

December 31, 2023

 

75,043,514

93,024,325

92,795,424

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109571170/en/

Arkema

Aktueller Kurs
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

