Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 2 February 2024 to 8 February 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,462
|
21.0513
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
11,821
|
20.9571
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
12,367
|
20.8715
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,910
|
21.6012
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
21.7154
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
29,560
|
21.0189
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240209681435/en/
Tikehau Capital