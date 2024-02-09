Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 2 February 2024 to 8 February 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,462 21.0513 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/02/2024 FR0013230612 11,821 20.9571 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/02/2024 FR0013230612 12,367 20.8715 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,910 21.6012 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/02/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 21.7154 XPAR TOTAL 29,560 21.0189

