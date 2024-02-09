AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 2 February 2024 to 8 February 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,462

21.0513

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/02/2024

FR0013230612

11,821

20.9571

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/02/2024

FR0013230612

12,367

20.8715

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,910

21.6012

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/02/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

21.7154

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

29,560

21.0189

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240209681435/en/

Tikehau Capital

