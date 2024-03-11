Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from March 4th to 8th, 2024
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/4/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
92,8300
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/5/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
93,3353
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/6/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
94,7388
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/7/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
95,4900
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/8/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
96,1874
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
105 265
|
94,5163
