Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from March 4th to 8th, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/4/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

92,8300

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/5/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

93,3353

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/6/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

94,7388

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/7/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

95,4900

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/8/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

96,1874

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

105 265

94,5163

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311204305/en/

