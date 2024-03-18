Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 14th to 15th, 2024
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Statement of transactions in own shares from March 14th to 15th, 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/14/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
18 000
|
98,0734
|
CCXE
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/14/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
14 000
|
98,1450
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/15/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
11 000
|
98,3508
|
CCXE
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/15/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 000
|
98,5065
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
64 000
|
98,2789
|
LEGRAND SA