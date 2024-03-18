AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 14th to 15th, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Statement of transactions in own shares from March 14th to 15th, 2024
 

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/14/2024

FR0010307819

18 000

98,0734

CCXE

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/14/2024

FR0010307819

14 000

98,1450

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/15/2024

FR0010307819

11 000

98,3508

CCXE

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/15/2024

FR0010307819

21 000

98,5065

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

64 000

98,2789

 

 

LEGRAND SA

Legrand

