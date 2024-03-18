Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 4th to 8th, 2024
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Statement of transactions in own shares from March 11th to 13th, 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/11/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
95,3538
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/12/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
96,7637
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
3/13/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 046
|
97,0265
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
63 152
|
96,3813
|
LEGRAND SA