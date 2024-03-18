AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 4th to 8th, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Statement of transactions in own shares from March 11th to 13th, 2024
 

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/11/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

95,3538

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/12/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

96,7637

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

3/13/2024

FR0010307819

21 046

97,0265

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

63 152

96,3813

 

 

LEGRAND SA

Legrand

